5 best Minecraft mods for solo play (2022)

Minecraft has thousands of mods that make the game more interesting and different. When players first play the vast sandbox game, they can get overwhelmed and spend hours on end playing the original game. However, after some time, the gameplay might become boring and repetitive.

Players might need something more out of the game. This is where the open-source nature of the game and innumerable mods come into play.

Minecraft has a huge community where millions of people come up with new and innovative types of tweaks in the game and upload them to the internet for other players to download. The modding capabilities that the game offers results in mind-blowing mods that can completely change the game's look and feel.

Top 5 Minecraft mods for solo play (2022)

If a solo player is bored or wants something more out of the game, here are some great mods that can either make a player's life easier, or completely overhaul the game itself.

5) Just Enough Items

This mod is one of the best out there, especially for beginner Minecrafters. If players are new to the game and are overwhelmed by the amount of information they have to retain regarding crafting items, this mod may help.

It essentially helps players to quickly see all the crafting recipes of a particular item. For example, it shows that wood plank items can be further crafted into, such as stairs, slabs, etc.

It also has more advanced settings where players can toggle on cheats to get any block, completely hide the mod interface, and even efficiently use the crafting table with it.

4) Gravestone

This is another brilliant and helpful mod for any player who plays solo. Minecraft can be cruel at times and players might die from various incidents. After respawning, they will have to go all the way back to find where they died and collect all the dropped items. This is where this mod comes into play.

The mod essentially records the death of a player and instantly makes a grave on the block and saves all the items inside it. When a player respawns, they will have an obituary of their death where the exact coordinates of the death will be available for the player to easily find and collect all their items. Players can simply break the grave to obtain their items.

3) Create mod

Players can spend hours on end with redstone to make complex and automated contraptions, however this mod offers a bit more as it brings certain mechanical changes and tools to the game as well. If players are bored of certain mechanics of vanilla Minecraft, they can download the Create mod.

The mod specifically adds rotational power mechanics to the game along with several new blocks, materials, and even machines to help players build complex and impressive contraptions.

2) Journeymap

As soon as players enter the game for the first time, they will notice that they won't have any kind of map for the vast and almost endless world. This might be daunting for players who are used to a minimap in most games. This is where this mod comes in handy.

The Journeymap essentially adds a detailed and feature-rich map system to the game where players can mark places, see underground caves, mobs, etc. It will have a minimap that will constantly show where the player is heading as well. If new players want a map to help during the initial days, they can download this mod.

1) Biomes O' Plenty

If players are outright bored with the overall vanilla experience and want a completely new type of experience, but in the same game, they can look towards Biomes O' Plenty. It is quite a famous mod for Minecraft simply because it offers a plethora of changes and new features to play around with.

From new biomes to new flowers, this mod offers a drastic change in terrain variety and world generation change not only to the overworld, but to the Nether as well. Players will have new types of vegetation, mobs, blocks and much more. The most striking feature of this mod remains the beautiful and unique biomes it adds to the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan