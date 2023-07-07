How to duplicate dragon egg in Minecraft

The most common goal most Minecraft Survival mode players share is to defeat the infamous boss mob, the Ender Dragon. The game's only dragon in the End dimension is a giant vanilla mob boasting mind-boggling health and damage statistics. Once the player successfully defeats this behemoth, they are rewarded with significant experience points, access to end gateways, and a dragon egg.

Unfortunately, the dragon egg in Minecraft is nothing more than a trophy item that cannot be picked up and kept in the player's inventory unless they use bugs or tricks to exploit the game's flaws.

Guide to duplicating dragon egg in Minecraft

The dragon egg and the dragon head are two of the rarest decorative items found in the end dimension. Having them signifies that the player has extensively defeated the Ender Dragon and explored the dangerous end dimension.

The dragon egg is the rarest item in the game, with only one spawning upon the death of the Ender Dragon. It appears on top of the exit portal.

However, Bedrock Edition players can obtain two eggs, as the game rewards them with a second egg upon defeating the resummoned Ender Dragon.

The limitation of having only one or two dragon eggs prevents players from using it in multiple builds or structures. Fortunately, an old glitch allowing dragon egg duplication still exists and has not been patched. Even Minecraft 1.20 players can use this glitch to obtain unlimited dragon eggs.

Obtaining the original egg

Before players can start the duplication process, they must collect the egg in their inventory. They can easily do so by following these steps:

A naturally generated dragon egg (Image via Mojang)

Step 1: You need to tap on the dragon egg. Doing so causes it to teleport within a close radius.

Step 2 (Image via Mojang)

Step 2: You must locate the egg and dig two blocks next to it, as shown.

Step 3 (Image via Mojang)

Step 3: This step requires you to break the block under the block on which the egg is and place a torch there.

Step 4 (Image via Mojang)

Step 4: Break the block below the egg and collect it.

Duplicating the egg

Now that the egg has been obtained, here are the detailed steps to duplicating it:

This helps preserve the duplicated items (Image via Mojang)

Step 1: Go through the end portal and cover the platform from all sides, creating a room.

Fences are crucial for duplication (Image via Mojang)

Step 2: In the end portal room, cover up the lava below the portal using solid blocks and place fences where the lava is.

Step 3 (Image via Mojang)

Step 3: Travel to a point at least six blocks above the portal and drop your dragon egg.

After following these steps, Minecraft players will find two dragon eggs after going through the portal. One will be dropped as a collectible, and the other will be placed on the ground.

