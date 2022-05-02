How to easily find buried treasures in Minecraft 1.18

Buried treasures are a great way to get different types of valuable items in Minecraft 1.18. When players venture out into the vast sandbox world, they will find several chests in which they may find a treasure map. They can locate the treasure by locating the cross and digging on the spot. Several speedrunners of the game often use this tactic to get a good headstart with good loot.

A treasure chest can contain anything from raw cod to diamonds and emeralds. There are high chances for the chest to contain heart of the sea, water-breathing potions, iron, and gold ingots. However, finding these chests can be tricky, especially for new players, as reading maps and pinpointing chests can be slightly convoluted.

Steps to easily find buried treasures in Minecraft 1.18

1) Find the treasure map

Shipwreck chest has a buried treasure map (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

If players want to find a buried treasure chest, they must first have a map for it, as finding them randomly is nearly impossible as they can spawn almost anywhere.

To get the map, players can explore the world and try to find a shipwreck or an underwater ruin. Other than this, the map can also be obtained by trading with a cartographer villager.

2) Understanding the map and reaching the treasure

Undiscovered treasure map (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

Once players have the map, they will be able to see their own location, marked with a white dot. The red X symbol denotes the location of the treasure on the map. Players must first understand the directions of the map to reach the cross quicker.

When the player is holding the map, the top part will always denote North. This way, players will be able to decipher their location and the direction they need to head to reach the cross. Players can also press F3 for the debug screen to see which way they are facing, or simply gauge the direction by looking at the sun's movement.

Once they start moving in the correct direction, the map will start getting 'discovered,' and the player's pointer will move faster and will have a pointy end as well.

1) Finding the exact block where the chest is buried

Line up the player dot with cross (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

When new players reach the cross, they usually start randomly digging around in order to find the chest. However, there is a trick by which they can instantly find the exact block that the chest is located below.

Position the player dot so that the pointy end pokes out (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

Once the players reach the cross, they can keep the map open and move right above the cross until the small pointy end of the player dot pokes out of the cross intersection. Once they line up their dot like this, they can simply dig straight down from that location and find the buried treasure chest.

Edited by Danyal Arabi