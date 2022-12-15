How to easily get netherite in Minecraft 1.19

Netherite is one of the most coveted materials in Minecraft, as it can create the highest-quality tools, weapons, and armor in the vanilla game. However, creating it requires Netherite Ingots, which must be crafted by combining Netherite Scrap with Gold Ingots.

Traditionally, there are two main ways to craft netherite ingots in Minecraft: looting Netherite Scrap from Bastion Remnant structures or smelting scrap from mined Ancient Debris blocks. Without the use of Creative Mode or commands enabled by cheats, finding both Ancient Debris or Netherite Scrap can be tricky. Fortunately, there are methods to easily obtain Ancient Debris.

Before heading into the Nether to find Ancient Debris, Minecraft players may want to bring along quite a few TNT blocks or at least some beds.

Finding Ancient Debris in Minecraft by using blast mining

Beds and TNT blocks can reveal ancient debris at a staggering rate (Image via u/FireFlame9842/Reddit)

Thanks to how the Nether works in Minecraft, players don't necessarily need to strictly use TNT to find Ancient Debris blocks. Both beds and End Crystals can be used to create large blast areas and reveal hidden Ancient Debris blocks. Since Ancient Debris doesn't typically generate facing the exposed air, using explosive blocks can save players plenty of time mining or making an enchanted pickaxe to do the work.

Blast mining for Ancient Debris in Minecraft

Head into the Nether with TNT blocks, beds, or End Crystals (or all three). You can begin your search at any height level between Y=22 and Y=8. However, based on the way that Ancient Debris generates, it's best to start at Y=15 for the highest Ancient Debris distribution. If you're using TNT, mine out a short distance and place your TNT. Activate it with a flint and steel or a fire arrow and move away to avoid the blast radius. If you're using beds, attempt to sleep in the bed after it's placed. This will cause the bed to detonate. It's advised to have armor enchanted with Blast Protection to minimize the damage after the bed detonates, as you won't have time to move to a safe distance. For the best results, place an End Crystal and move to a safe distance before breaking the crystal with a fired arrow. The crystal's blast radius is considerably large, so it should reveal a larger amount of blocks compared to TNT and beds.

As long as Minecraft players have plenty of explosive blocks, blowing up the surrounding Netherrack and revealing any Ancient Debris blocks below should be a fairly easy proposition. Once players have cleared out a sizable amount of blocks at Y=15, they can either head upwards or downwards and continue to blast mine the subsequent height levels.

Granted, this method consumes a lot of resources as players have to keep making TNT, beds, or End Crystals. However, the results typically outpace traditional mining methods by quite a substantial amount.

While enchanted pickaxes can certainly work quickly, an explosion from an End Crystal can get the job done in a much larger radius in a shorter period of time. This way, Minecraft players can save their pickaxe's durability to mine Ancient Debris instead of using it to break Netherrack.

