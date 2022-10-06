What is the best height level for ancient debris in Minecraft?

Even when compared to emerald and diamond ore, Ancient Debris is often considered Minecraft's rarest ore. It's incredibly difficult to find, and players are required to find so much of it that many don't even bother.

However, there are ways to make the search for Ancient Debris easier. Using Minecraft beds in a strip mine reveals a lot of the area and often yields the elusive ore. Strip mining in the Nether is a tried and true method even if it does take a lot of time.

There are a few things to know when it comes to Ancient Debris spawns, like the fact that only a few blocks can spawn in a given chunk. Another important thing to note is the level at which it can spawn.

Level requirements and other things to know about mining Ancient Debris in Minecraft

The first and most important thing to know is where to look for Ancient Debris in the game. Many players may already know that it spawns in the Nether. The range of levels is from Y level 8 to 22.

Many ores are found at a specific level most often, but most of them only spawn within a certain range. Diamonds, for example, can be found at Minecraft Y level -59 but are available anywhere below Y level 16.

Given the range of levels, the best one to look at is firmly in the middle. Y level 15 in the Nether is considered the best place for Ancient Debris to spawn in Minecraft 1.19. Staying within that range is the only way to ever find some without lucking into a Bastion Remnant chest with a couple of the blocks inside it.

It should be noted that once a player does find Ancient Debris, they have to mine it with a Diamond Pickaxe. Otherwise, it will not drop itself and will be a frustrating waste of time.

Diamond pickaxes are required (Image via Mojang)

Ancient Debris generates in the Nether in the form of veins that can consist of one to four blocks. However, they can occasionally have up to five blocks. The ore generates so rarely that finding it ensures a Minecraft player won't find it again for a little while. That makes the entire endeavor a lot more painstaking.

It's also more important to remember how much Ancient Debris is required. To craft a Netherite ingot, four Ancient Debris blocks are needed. These can then be smelted into Netherite scraps. Four of these with four gold ingots can be crafted together to make one Netherite ingot.

To make multiple ingots, a lot of Ancient Debris is required, so it's very important not to make mistakes when looking. One of the most common mistakes is looking in the wrong place, and players will now be equipped to avoid making this error.

