How to farm andesite in Minecraft

There are over 150 different blocks in Minecraft that players can use for their builds. Some blocks can be used to craft certain items or materials, while other blocks are simply just for decoration. Andesite is one of those blocks that are used for decoration in Minecraft, and players can shape and mold it into different forms for alternate textures.

Farming any item in Minecraft can certainly take some time, particularly for blocks that are buried beneath the ground like andesite. Players will need to keep an eye out for it if they wish to use it in their builds. There are some ways in which players can look for andesite in certain places, which can make their search a bit easier. Here is the best way for players to farm andesite in Minecraft.

How players can farm andesite in Minecraft

Andesite is a special block that is made out of stone. It can be found in the ground. Andesite forms in specific pockets, and it can be found clumped together when the player uncovers it. Andesite generates in the form of blobs. These blobs can generate twice in a given chunk and can range in size from 0-862 blocks. This means that pockets of andesite can be quite large.

However, it can also generate at 0 blocks, which means it will not exist in that given chunk. When it spawns, it will be able to replace stone, diorite, and granite. When players dig down, they will find it in place of these blocks. It can be found only in locations at elevations 0-60. While the biome does not matter, it must be found in the Overworld, and it does not spawn in other dimensions.

Farming the andesite in Minecraft

When players uncover the andesite, it must be harvested by using a pickaxe. The type of pickaxe does not matter. However, if players do not use a pickaxe, the block will drop nothing when broken. Therefore, it is very important for players to always have a reliable pickaxe with them if they are looking to gather andesite for their build.

How players can use andesite in Minecraft

Since andesite is a decorative block, players can use it to build their creations. It can be turned into andesite slabs, stairs, walls, and even a stonecutter using an iron ingot. Players can create polished andesite, which has a smoother polished look by combining 4 andesite at a crafting table, or putting it through the stonecutter. This will allow players to craft polished andesite blocks.

