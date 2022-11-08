How to farm emeralds easily in Minecraft 1.19

Emeralds are semi-precious gems in Minecraft that are used as currency when trading with villagers.

For this reason, it doesn't hurt to have a healthy stockpile of emeralds for whenever a player deems trading necessary for their tasks and projects.

While players can certainly mine emerald ore in the Overworld to get their emeralds, it's much more prudent to farm them through other means.

Trading is one of the easiest ways to easily farm emeralds in Minecraft as of version 1.19. It doesn't require any automation or tricks (though these can be helpful to increase your total yield).

Specifically, players will want to focus on trading with librarian villagers, as they provide the most returns for easily-accessible items.

Steps to farm librarian villager trades in Minecraft

Librarians ask for basic items that can be easily made (Image via Mojang)

The primary reason why librarian trades are lucrative and easy in Minecraft is the villagers' willingness to buy paper.

With no zombie-curing bonuses in place, librarians will offer an emerald for every 24 pieces of paper. This may not sound like a great trade, but paper is incredibly easy to make, thanks to the widespread prevalence of sugarcane.

If players can find a source of renewable leather, they can also trade books for an increase in emerald profits.

Here are the steps one can follow to mass-produce sugarcane for emeralds in Minecraft 1.19:

Find a source of sugarcane. It is often seen growing along the banks of rivers, lakes, and the ocean. It should be easy to spot due to its ability to grow quite tall. Break the blocks with any tool or your hands and collect the sugarcane. Set up an area near a source of water. For a large amount of sugarcane, create multiple long trenches spaced apart from each other, each filled with water. Use a bucket to do so if possible. Put the sugarcane in your hands and place it adjacent to the water trenches. Sugarcane can grow on most blocks in Minecraft as long as they're next to water, such as grass, dirt, sand, or mycelium. Over a short amount of time, your sugarcane will grow quickly. Be sure to harvest as much as possible, but don't break the bottom block of the cane stalk or else you'll have to replant it. Find or create a librarian villager. These villagers are marked by their reading glasses, but if there are none available in the village you find, you can create your own. Create a lectern block in a crafting table by combining four wooden slab blocks of any type and a standard bookshelf block. If your village has no librarians, simply destroy the job site block of a villager with another profession and replace the block with a lectern. The now-unemployed villager should convert to a librarian. Craft your paper. This is accomplished by opening a crafting table and placing three pieces of sugarcane in a horizontal row in the center of the crafting grid.

Once you have a large amount of paper, simply approach the Minecraft librarian. Right-click on them (or press the use/activate button on your console controller) to open their trading interface.

By default, novice-level librarians should request 24 paper for an emerald. Trade as much paper as you can as quickly as possible, and you should receive a generous amount of emeralds quickly.

On occasion, a villager will lock you out of a specific trade for a short amount of time. However, this gives you the opportunity to go back and check on your sugarcane farm and expand it if necessary.

Eventually, the Minecraft villager will reopen their paper trade, and you can offer more paper to them for more emeralds. If you can manage to acquire leather from animals such as cows and rabbits, you can even craft books, which the librarian will also purchase.

