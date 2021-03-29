Top 5 uses for books in Minecraft

Books have been a part of Minecraft since its humble beginnings with Java Edition Alpha. Since then, players have crafted countless books and used them relentlessly in their gameplay.

A book can be crafted from paper and leather. Paper can be crafted from sugar cane. Leather is easily obtained by killing cows and horses.

The fun begins once the player has a book. This article details the five top uses for books in Minecraft.

Also read: This book can play a full video inside of Minecraft

Best 5 uses for books in Minecraft

#1 - Enchantment tables

Minecraft enchantment table (Image via gamepedia)

All players love the shine of a newly enchanted diamond sword. To get such a treat, players must make an enchantment table. The only way to create an enchantment table is with obsidian, diamonds, and a book.

As seen in the picture above, the floating book over the enchantment table draws knowledge from the surrounding bookshelves.

#2 - Bookshelf

Advertisement

Stylized bookshelf Minecraft (Image via ordergymellipticalmachines.blogspot.com)

In conjunction with enchantment tables, books are also necessary to create bookshelves. To make a bookshelf, players need three books and six wooden planks.

Bookshelves can be used as a decorative block in a player's home. They do a great job of adding color to a build and also look nice for visitors. The most common use for bookshelves is for enchantment tables.

For a player to get the best enchantments, it's best to surround the table with bookshelves, each one block away from the table. This will increase the likelihood of getting a good enchantment in the tools and weapons.

Nothing will supplement the player's XP, but a book will definitely improve the chances of a good Minecraft enchantment.

#3 - Trading

Advertisement

Minecraft librarian villager (Image via levelupoutfitters.com)

Villagers are useful for trading. Players can level up certain villagers to get better trades, deals, and rare items.

In Minecraft Java Edition, there's a 2/3 chance that an apprentice-level librarian will trade four books for an emerald. This trade is always offered in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Librarian villagers will also buy a book in an enchanted book deal trade.

#4 - Book and quill

How to make a book and quill (Image via YouTube)

Minecraft explorers usually carry maps in their inventory. Maps are great at navigating terrain, finding home, and fighting monsters along the journey. But players can write out entire books with a book and quill in Minecraft.

Players need to create a book, an ink sac, and a feather. Writing down the player's travels will also help one remember where they've traveled to the game.

It can also be an Easter egg for players on servers. Other players can read about journeys across the seas and lands.

#5 - Enchanting items

Advertisement

Enchanted books (Image via Reddit)

The last and probably most common use for books is to enchant them. Enchanted books are great for adding enchantments to tools, weapons, and armor.

Players can craft enchanted books on the enchantment table the same way they would enchant a sword or a pair of leggings. Enchanted books can be commonly found in dungeons, villages, and by fishing.

Enchanted books are great because they can be combined freely with an anvil to make ultimate enchantment books. These ultimate enchantment books can be combined with tools, weapons, and armor to create better sets.