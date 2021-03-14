Redditor u/_2257 managed to embed an entire video inside of a book that players can open and then watch in Minecraft.

The things that players can do in Minecraft by utilizing console commands are pretty darn incredible. Examples of brilliant creations include a working version of a the game Battleship and a working in-game cell phone that was made by Verizon.

This Minecraft console creation by reddit user u/_2257 falls in a similar category, as they were able to successfully put a watchable video into a book in-game.

That's right, players can simply open a book and be treated to a full length video, all while they are still playing Minecraft. However, in true internet fashion, the video that can be watched inside the book will likely be very familiar to those who have been on the internet for over the past decade.

This article showcases the brilliant creation by redditor u/_225, as well as share the links to this hilarious Minecraft creation.

This book can play a full video inside of Minecraft

Minecraft players who open this special book will be "rickrolled' while they are still in-game. (Image via u/_2257/reddit.com)

When Minecraft players open this special book, they will be treated to the music video of Rick Astley's song, "Never Gonna Give You Up." In the world of the internet, being directed to this music video is referred to as being "rickrolled".

This internet prank started becoming popular back in the late 2000s, and has continued to occur to this day. Rickrolling experienced a resurgence in popularity during the global pandemic of 2020, which ushered in the era of online learning to the masses.

Minecraft players who want to take a peek at this creation can watch a video of it being showcased in the original Reddit post found here.

Advertisement

This creation is definitely funny, but it also represents a pretty fantastic in-game Minecraft accomplishment. Making this creation was probably not the most straightforward thing to do, especially since the average Minecraft player is typically a console commands novice.

Any players who are interested in downloading a Minecraft world with this special book can do so at the following links: Small Version & Large Version