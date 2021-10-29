How to farm glow lichen in Minecraft

Introduced in Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update, glow lichen is a bioluminescent form of fungi often found inside caves and giving off light where appropriate.

Capable of growing on the side of any solid block in the game, the glow lichen can be a helpful source of light for players as well as bringing a certain haunting visual for aspiring decorators.

It can even be used in a composter block in order to gather bone meal from excess plant matter. For those hoping to farm the glowing fungi, the process shouldn't be too difficult.

Minecraft: Creating a glow lichen farm

An example of glow lichen growing on different surfaces (Image via Mojang).

When creating a means to farm glow lichen in Minecraft, it's important to note that this particular fungi doesn't spread naturally, requiring players to use bone meals on adjacent blocks to spread it.

However, there is still a way to produce glow lichen and harvest it when necessary. Players will need a few materials to create a simple glow lichen farm:

At least one piece of glow lichen. It can be found naturally in caves and harvested with shears.

Many pairs of shears, enchanted with Unbreaking ideally.

Multiple stacks of bone meal. The more, the merrier.

A dispenser block.

A sticky piston block.

Two observer blocks.

One hopper.

One chest.

Three buttons.

A redstone repeater.

Two standard building blocks of your choice.

The completed glow lichen farm (Image via Mojang).

To create the farm in a Minecraft world, begin by placing a chest with a hopper attached to its front. After that, players should place an observer block on top of the chest with its back facing outward (the back part of the observer looks a little bit like a face for reference).

On top of this observer, they should place their dispenser and fill it with as much bone meal as possible. Additionally, place buttons on all but the back side.

Behind the observer, place a standard building block with a redstone repeater on top of it. Minecraft players will want to make sure that their repeater isn't moved from its neutral state and that its redstone rods are flush with the back of the observer.

Behind the building block, place a sticky piston facing upward. Place an additional building block atop the piston, and then an observer on top of that block. The block's red light side is facing outward in the same direction as the first observer and the dispenser.

Finally, place a piece of glow lichen on the front of the dispenser. This should allow Minecraft players to press one of the buttons on the dispenser, which will use bone meal to grow the lichen.

Since the glow lichen is blocked from spreading to the side or on top of the block, it will grow down onto the first observer. Minecraft players can then harvest the piece of glow lichen with their shears on the front of the first observer block, where it will dispense through the hopper into the chest before resetting the process.

