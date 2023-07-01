How to farm Sniffers in Minecraft

Sniffers are brand-new mobs that were added with the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update. Before this patch was announced, the developers Mojang had revealed three new mobs as part of their annual mob vote competition. Sniffer was one of the favorites in this contest and won the hearts of millions of players. After this annual event, the ancient mob was declared the winner and was added to Minecraft.

Since they are completely new to the game, some players would want to farm them as much as possible to keep them as pets and obtain loads of torchflower seeds and pitcher pods. If you're one of these individuals, then this guide to creating a Sniffer farm will greatly help you. Bear in mind that the one discussed in this article is completely manual.

Steps to create a Sniffer farm in Minecraft

The instructions for building a Sniffer farm can be found below:

1) Items needed

Items needed to create a Sniffer farm in Minecraft (Image via YouTube/wattles)

To create a Sniffer farm, you first need to collect several items and blocks. Some of these are quite simple to obtain, while others can take hours. Here is the entire list of things needed for this farm:

One and a half stacks of rails

13 powered rails

Four levers

One minecart with hopper

Two hoppers

Two chests

One and a half stacks of dirt blocks

One and a half stacks of cobblestone blocks

One and a half stacks of glass blocks

Some moss blocks

At least two Sniffer eggs

2) Create the collection mechanism

Sniffer farm collection zone with two hoppers, chests, and rails on which minecart with hoppers travel in Minecraft (Image via YouTube/wattles)

First, you must create a collection area where torchflower seeds and pitcher pods can be stored. Remember, the former can be used to breed Sniffers, which is why this collection zone is important to make.

Place two chests that are connected to two hoppers. Then, create a platform with the hoppers on one side of it. On it, place powered and regular rails in such a way that the minecart keeps going in a loop along the tracks at all times.

Make sure that the minecart with the hopper crosses the hoppers connected to the chest. This way, they will collect every dug-up seed and store it in the main chest.

3) Create a platform for Sniffers

Create a platform for Sniffers to roam around and breed right above the collection area in Minecraft (Image via YouTube/wattles)

Right above the collection area, you must create a platform made of dirt blocks. This is where the Sniffers can be spawned and bred. Cover up the platform with glass blocks so those ancient creatures do not leave the farm area.

Then, in its middle, place the moss blocks so that Sniffer eggs can be set down on them. Remember, the latter take half as much time to hatch as they normally would when they are on a moss block.

4) Keep breeding and hatching eggs

The Sniffer farm is ready to use in Minecraft (Image via YouTube/wattles)

Once everything is set, you can hatch the first two eggs and let the Snifflets grow. When they are adults, you can breed them to produce another egg. Place this item to start the hatching process and wait for the two adult Sniffers to cool down and search for more torchflower seeds. Repeat this process to run the farm.

