How to farm snow in Minecraft

Minecraft has all sorts of natural resources players can obtain. And one of them is snow. Players can get snow from the Mountains and other cold biomes. But they can quickly run out of snow as well because of weather conditions in the game.

Hence, instead of constantly exploring for more snow, players can setup a snow farm in an appropriate biome with the help of a snow golem and get unlimited snow. Making this farm is super easy as well, and here's a quick guide to get started.

How to make a snow farm in Minecraft

First things first, players will need to find the correct biome or height where they can set up their snow farm, as snow won't form in warm areas. The snow generation depends on the different y-levels of different biomes. The warmer the biome, the higher the y-level for snow generation. Hence, players should choose an appropriate place for the snow farm in Minecraft.

y axis of different biomes for snow generation (Image via YouTube, ShulkerCraft)

Next, players should have certain items to get the snow farm started in Minecraft. They firstly should have 2 blocks of snow and a carved pumpkin to make a snow golem. They should also have a few stone, dirt and glass blocks to make the whole farm, and trap the snow golem inside.

Players can make a closed space for the snow golem with stone and glass blocks, so that he doesn't move around. Then spawn the snow golem in the middle. Upon spawning, the snow golems always leave snow sheets on the block they're on.

A snow golem farm (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Now players can get as much snow as they want with this farm. As soon as they shovel the snow from beneath the snow golem, fresh snow will instantly appear there. This is because snow golems always leave behind a snow sheet wherever they are standing.

Don't forget to cover the top of the snow farm with some blocks, as rain can melt the snow golem away. This is an excellent way to get an unlimited supply of snow in Minecraft.

Edited by Danyal Arabi