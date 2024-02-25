How fast and slow can you move in Minecraft?

Minecraft worlds are enormous. The world borders that stop players from going farther are located 60 million blocks apart from one another, making a survival world five times larger than Earth. Given just how large the world is, having the means to navigate quickly is essential. Nothing is more frustrating than needing to walk to a farm thousands of blocks away and wasting a bunch of time.

Players have spent dozens of hours, if not hundreds, experimenting with different movement options and tech to figure out the fastest and slowest means of movement in Minecraft.

The maximum and minimum Minecraft speeds

Maximum speed

By far, the fastest way to move in Minecraft is to utilize TNT minecarts. These entities can be stacked nearly infinitely within a single block of space, with their knockback combined together. This means that so long as a player can live through the entity cramming, they will be pushed thousands of blocks nearly instantly.

This stylish method of exiting a survival base can achieve confirmed speeds of thousands of blocks per second, with some players reporting speeds of 4500 blocks a second. The only thing holding this method back is how deadly it can be.

Honorable mention

A player soaring through the sky with riptide (Image via Mojang)

The second place spot for movement comes in the form of a riptide trident. These weapons utilize one of Minecraft's best enchantments to allow players to move a whopping 500 blocks a second in the water. Additionally, if it is raining, players can fly through the sky at this speed as well, making it much faster than an Elytra.

The biggest downside to this movement method is that it is weather-dependent, though it also benefits from having no resource cost associated with it.

Minimum speed

The slowest a player can move is an interesting case involving meticulous stacking of particular debuffs. If too many slowness effects are combined, the player will stop moving entirely, so a lot of time has gone into testing parameters over the years.

And it turns out the slowest you can go combines the effects of using a shield, crouching, and walking through cobwebs above blue ice. When these effects are combined, players will go a measly 0.007 blocks per second. This means it would take nearly 40 minutes to travel a single chunk.

Minecraft 1.21's upcoming wind charges are another item that can fling players around, so there might be an undiscovered design out there for a way to move even faster. As more and more items are added to the game, new possibilities are opened up.