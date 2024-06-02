How to fight breeze in Minecraft

Two new interesting mobs are coming to Minecraft with Tricky Trials. The first of these is the bogged, a poison-themed skeleton variant found in swamps. The other is the breeze, an air elemental that is particularly dangerous within trial chambers for several reasons. Breeze mobs being so dangerous makes knowing the best ways to deal with them essential to surviving trial chambers.

Detailed below are the best tips and tricks for safely fighting breeze mobs, along with things to avoid when fighting airborne elementals.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The dos and don'ts for fighting Minecraft's breeze

Tips for fighting the breeze

Try to stick to small rooms when fighting breeze mobs. (Image via Mojang)

There are a handful of things that players can do to maximize their chances of successfully taking down Minecraft's new breeze mobs.

Trending

One of the best ways to safely fight breeze mobs is to try and stick to small rooms and tight corridors. The wind charges launched by them deal almost no damage to players. Their real threat comes from throwing players up into the air, where fall damage can quickly add up. Staying in smaller rooms will prevent fall damage from being a risk, making breeze much less deadly.

Smaller rooms will also help keep breeze mobs from hopping away, making them much easier to hit. This is vital since they are totally immune to ranged attacks as a result of the strong winds that surround them.

Additionally, since breeze deals such little damage, a regeneration potion or golden apples should be more than powerful enough to heal off whatever damage they can deal.

Since their attacks can fling all entities, not just players, it also might be worth experimenting with trying to get a breeze to knock other hostile Minecraft mobs off of ledges. This could take mobs out of the fight temporarily while also damaging them from potential falls.

Things to avoid when fighting breeze

Try to avoid large open rooms when fighting breeze mobs. (Image via Mojang)

There are also definitely things to avoid when fighting breeze mobs as well. As previously mentioned, these mobs are immune to all projectiles. This includes arrows, Minecraft's best potions, and even thrown tridents. These projectiles can even be blown back into the user, so ranged attacks should be avoided at all costs.

Additionally, trial chambers have rooms consisting of multiple layers, resulting in large pitfalls. These falls can quickly become deadly, especially as players are wildly flung about with wind charges. These falls can be negated by using the feather-falling enchantment or by using potions of feather-falling.

Wind charge attacks from breeze mobs can also fling players into the range of more Minecraft trial spawners, causing extra hostile mobs to spawn. Try to take knockback into account when fighting mobs to avoid quickly summoning a horde.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback