How to find every new mob in Minecraft 1.19 update

Mojang has brought The Wild Update to Minecraft after the extensive two-part Caves & Cliffs. It can be considered a continuation of the Caves & Cliffs as developers finally added Deep Dark Caves, Warden, and Sculk Blocks.

Along with the delayed Caves & Cliffs features, the 1.19 update has several new additions of its own. The Wild Update introduced a total of four mobs to the game and many players began searching for them right after updating to version 1.19.

Players who haven't kept up with the 1.19 update's news might have difficulty finding the new Minecraft mobs. However, they should fret no more as this article will help them learn about the new mobs and where to find them.

Exploring locations for Minecraft The Wild Update's new mobs

The Wild Update added four exciting mobs to the Overworld:

Frog

Tadpole

Allay

Warden

Frogs would have been the first amphibian mob in Minecraft if swamps had won the biome vote back in 2019. Nonetheless, Mojang has finally added frogs to the game and not only that, but there are different types of frogs, varying in color: orange, green, and white.

Orange frogs spawn in regular swamp biomes, whereas white ones spawn in the new Mangrove Swamps. However, the green variety does not spawn naturally and players will have to grow tadpoles in cold biomes to get them.

Frogs are wonderful creatures who feed on tiny slimes and magma cubes. When a frog eats a small magma cube, it drops a froglight block and the color of the froglight depends on the color of the frog who dropped it.

Tadpole

Frogs are the first mob to have a different creature as its offspring instead of just a miniature variant of itself. When players breed two frogs, one of them goes to a nearby water block to create a frogspawn, which eventually hatches and spawns a bunch of tadpoles.

Players will have to keep them inside the water and away from axolotls. After some time, they will grow into frogs.

Depending on the temperature of the biomes, tadpoles will have different colors after turning into frogs. Tadpoles grown in warm biomes will be white, while those in cold biomes will have green color, with those growing up in other biomes turning out to be orange.

Allay

Allays are playful music-loving spirits that are found locked inside prisons in pillager outposts and woodland mansions. These two structures are the only places where Allays spawn in Minecraft. Players will soon only be required to find one of them as these spirits can be duplicated.

Warden

Warden is the monstrosity of Deep Dark Caves but it can also spawn outside that specific biome. When a Sculk Shrieker block gets activated three times, it summons the Warden, who will then look around for the enemy for a minute and dig back into the ground if its search turns up empty.

