How to spawn a Warden in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update added something that players had been patiently waiting for since the 1.17 update. Prior to Caves & Cliffs Part 1, the Warden was announced and was supposed to be a part of that update. It was then pushed back to 1.18 and then again delayed until 1.19.

There was healthy skepticism about whether or not the Warden would actually be included in 1.19. That said, the mob was present in snapshots, betas, and pre-releases before finally making its official debut on June 7.

At long last, Minecraft gamers can fight the Warden or turn the other way and run from it, screaming all the way back to safety. However, there's just one question: How can players spawn a Warden? Fortunately, there are a couple of ways to do it.

Spawning the Warden in Minecraft version 1.19 isn't that hard

The common way

The first way the Warden can be spawned is by visiting the Deep Dark. The Deep Dark biome was also added in 1.19 and will spawn in caves. It is denoted by the presence of sculk and an overwhelming lack of light.

However, these biomes may turn out to be hard to find. Gamers could locate an Ancient City with commands, but otherwise, they'll have to just go underground and look around.

If they find one, chances are they'll inadvertently end up spawning the Warden. Sculk Sensors pick up any movement or vibration and will alert Sculk Shriekers. These Shriekers will bring the Warden to the surface.

The darkness status effect will come into play, and the Warden — despite being totally and utterly blind — will find players and kill them in one or two hits. According to the Minecraft Wiki, the Warden's spawn method is extremely unique:

"When a player activates a naturally generated sculk shrieker four times, there isn't another warden within 48 blocks, and if the light level is less than 11, a warden emerges from the ground."

The Warden can be made to appear above ground or somewhere safe. Sculk blocks can be picked up using Silk Touch and transported.

Players could then set them back up and spawn the Warden when they're better prepared to face it. They'll need the Sensor and the Shrieker at minimum to get the Warden to present itself.

Other ways

The other options for spawning a Warden are not done in the true Minecraft Survival mode. The use of commands, though often frowned upon by Minecraft players, can make a lot of things possible. That includes spawning nearly any mob.

The command "/summon warden" will suffice and will bring a Warden to the gamer who typed the command's location. Players can then fight it, though it cannot be stressed enough how much of a challenge that truly is.

Another option takes players to Creative. All mobs in the game, which now includes frogs, Allays, and Wardens, have a spawn egg found in the Creative menu.

One spawn egg can be used to spawn one Warden unless players are still in Creative mode. If so, they can spawn them endlessly with just one egg.

