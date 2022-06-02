Where will frogs spawn in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update?

Frogs are one of four mobs arriving in Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update," but there's more to them than meets the eye.

In addition to appearing in Minecraft's swamps, frogs have a large variety of biomes they can survive within. Depending on the climate of the given biome, the frogs in question can appear in different colors.

According to Mojang, each frog variant also has a unique ability that won't be fully revealed until Minecraft 1.19 releases on June 7, 2022.

Until then, there's still plenty to know about frog mobs and where they can live, among other things.

Where to find each frog type in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

Temperate Frogs

Orange frogs appear in myriad temperate biomes (Image via Mojang)

Orange frogs are considered the standard type in Minecraft. They are capable of acclimating to more climates and biomes than others. These frog variants will appear naturally in swamps and mangrove swamps in groups of two to five individuals.

However, if players relocate tadpoles to a different biome, these creatures can grow into adult frogs and survive in many temperate biomes.

They won't spawn naturally in these biomes in vanilla Minecraft, but players can create orange frogs by maturing tadpoles in the following biomes:

Rivers

Beaches

All Taiga Types

All Forest Types

Mushroom Fields

Meadows

Plains

Windswept Hills

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Forests

Temperate Oceans

Dripstone Caves

Lush Caves

Additionally, it's possible for frogs to survive in certain biomes, specifically within Minecraft: Java Edition. These are:

Stony Peaks

Cold Oceans

Deep Cold Oceans

Lukewarm Oceans

Deep Lukewarm Oceans

In Bedrock Edition, tadpoles are also capable of maturing and surviving within the deep dark biome.

Cold Frogs

Green frogs thrive within Minecraft's coldest biomes (Image via For-Minecraft.com)

This is the lone frog variant in Minecraft 1.19 that does not possess a biome where it naturally spawns.

To experience these frogs, players will need to bring a tadpole to an appropriate cold climate and allow them to grow into adults. Upon doing so, these frogs will possess a green coloration.

It's also possible to bring two frogs together within a cold biome and breed them with slimeballs. One of the parent frogs will lay frogspawn near a body of water, eventually hatching into a tadpole. The tadpole can then mature into an adult, which will become a green frog as well.

Below, players can find biomes in which green frogs can exist and thrive within:

Frozen Rivers

Snowy Beaches

Groves

Frozen Peaks

Jagged Peaks

Snowy Peaks

Ice Spikes

Snowy Slopes

Snowy Taigas

Frozen Oceans

Deep Frozen Oceans

The End

In Java Edition, there are more exclusive biomes where green frogs can appear:

The Deep Dark

End Barrens

End Highlands

End Midlands

Small End Islands

In Bedrock Edition, it's possible for tadpoles to grow into cold frogs in cold ocean and deep cold ocean biomes.

Warm Frogs

White frogs feel at home in the heat (Image via For-Minecraft.com)

Unlike cold frog variants, warm frogs can spawn in mangrove swamps naturally. This is due to some mangrove swamp biomes meeting the requisite temperature to accommodate these pale frogs.

In addition to finding these frogs in the wild, it's possible to breed or relocate tadpoles that will become white frogs when they mature.

These particular mobs favor warm to scorching hot climate biomes, making them an ideal fit for the following locales:

All Jungle Types

All Badlands Types

Deserts

All Savanna Types

Warm Oceans

Deep Lukewarm Oceans

Basalt Deltas (The Nether)

Crimson Forests (The Nether)

Nether Wastes

Soul Sand Valleys (The Nether)

Warped Forests (The Nether)

In addition to the biomes listed above, warm climate frogs in Bedrock Edition are also capable of maturing and surviving within Stony Peak and Lukewarm Ocean biomes.

At the moment, it may seem somewhat difficult that only one frog variant in version 1.19 is particularly prominent. However, it's entirely possible that Mojang may make adjustments in the future to allow for the natural spawning of other frog variants in various places.

For the time being, players will want to seek out swamps and mangrove swamps first and foremost to find the new mob. By doing so, players can breed new tadpoles in certain biomes or simply transfer them there via bucket before they reach adulthood.

Players heading into version 1.19 should stock up now on slimeballs and buckets, as they'll need them to breed and relocate tadpoles, respectively. It also might not hurt to bring a few leads along, as these can be used to lead adult frogs to a new location, much like many other mobs.

With these items in place, players will be fully prepared for the release of The Wild Update in less than a week. Simply head to the nearest swamp biome and enjoy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far