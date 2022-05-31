10 things to do before Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update releases

Minecraft 1.19, also known as 'The Wild Update,' is roughly a week away, and players are excited about its changes and features.

Though there is plenty to be excited for when The Wild Update releases on June 7, 2022, some players may want to prepare for it. There's a lot to prepare for considering the changes to world generation, and the new mobs players can encounter only adds to the preparation. Players shouldn't worry about preparing for everything, but it doesn't hurt to have a few things in place before the update. The Wild Update isn't quite as transformative as the two-part Caves & Cliffs update, but there are a few things worth taking into account.

Minecraft: Ways to prepare for The Wild Update

10) Clear Out an Area for a Tree Farm

Spruce tree farm area (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

As mangrove trees will soon be available in Minecraft, it's only reasonable that players may want to farm them in the game. To get things started, it isn't a bad idea to create a sizable area where mangrove propagules can be planted. Mangroves can grow quite large, so players will want to ensure that they clear a considerably larger space for them. The good news is that players can plant mangrove propagules in water if they want to, allowing players to set their farm in a shallow pool without obstructing a mangrove's growth.

9) Stake Out Multiple Biomes

The Badlands biomes are one of many warm biomes (Image via Mojang)

In order to get ready for the new variants of frogs, players will want to find three biomes at specific temperatures. Players may want to set up shop in a warm biome, a cold biome, and a temperate biome. Doing so will allow Minecraft gamers to observe each unique variant of frog and their independent abilities. Mojang has confirmed that each type of frog tied to its own climate will have a specialty that has not yet been revealed. Because of this, players should house themselves in areas where these frog variants can spawn in order to get a closer look.

8) Create a Slime Farm

Slimeballs, the product of a slime farm (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

According to Mojang and preview snapshots, frogs will reproduce by being fed slimeballs. To address this early, players may want to consider creating a slime farm. Doing so should result in plenty of slimeballs, as killing slimes is quick and easy. This way, Minecraft players can create a large number of frogs in the game with relative ease. Farming slimes early also removes the need to use frogs to create slimeballs, which can occur when they eat small slimes.

7) Stock Up on Water Bottles

This item will be integral in creating mud blocks (Image via Mojang)

Although it's possible to collect Minecraft's new mud blocks from mangrove swamps, players can make their own using water bottles. By using one water bottle on a block of dirt, players can transform it into a mud block. However, for a lot of mud blocks, players will require a considerable amount of water. Hence, they should collect and craft as many bottles as possible and fill them up. Each bottle only makes a single mud block, so players will want to be as economical with them as possible.

6) Gather Magma Cubes

Players will need Magma cubes to create froglights (Image via Mojang)

Froglights is one of The Wild's Update's most notable inclusions and can be created by frogs eating small magma cubes. Depending on the variant of the frog in the game, different block colors can be achieved. Since Minecraft players won't want to miss out on this new light source, collecting and housing magma cubes seems like a wise choice. Players certainly shouldn't farm them, as the cubes need to be intact to be eaten. However, collecting multiple magma cubes and breaking them into small pieces will go a long way.

5) Grab Some Buckets

Several tadpoles can be carried in buckets (Image via Lethal Chicken/Youtube)

Prior to becoming frogs, tadpoles have a limited portability in Minecraft. Players can scoop up tadpoles in a bucket and carry them around. This allows players to re-house a tadpole in closer bodies of water. Otherwise, players can simply carry the tadpole around in a bucket for some company. Much like axolotls and tropical fish, there's no expiration date on carrying a tadpole in a bucket.

4) Dig Deep

Minecraft players will want to get ready for the deep dark biome ahead of time (Image via Mojang)

With The Wild Update, the new deep dark biome will be reachable, and it will generate at height levels below zero. Since this is the case, Minecraft players will want to create a staircase or mine structure down to the bedrock layer. Once Minecraft updates to version 1.19, players should be able to dig deeper and find the deep dark biome itself. Players should keep in mind, however, that changes from the update may only apply to newly-loaded chunks like in the Caves & Cliffs update, so players may need to travel quite a distance from their usual location.

3) Craft a Jukebox

Jukeboxes should accommodate the new music discs nicely (Image via Mojang)

With most of the major Minecraft updates comes new music. The same can be said for The Wild Update, and players even have a new disc to collect as a result. However, this disc comes in fragments, and the fragments must be looted from ancient city structures. While players are hunting for the necessary music disc fragments, it would be wise to have a jukebox in place for when the disc is reassembled. The new tune provided on the disc is certainly worth the investment.

2) Stock Up on Tools

Minecraft players will need plenty of tools to take advantage of the new blocks and items (Image via NeraW/PlanetMinecraft)

With the new Minecraft content, comes new blocks and items to collect and craft in the game. To ensure that players can begin collecting materials right away, they will want to craft as many tools as possible before The Wild Update releases. It is important not only to stockpile tools but also to create tools of the highest quality possible. This will allow players to keep breaking blocks and crafting items without trips back to storage for additional tools. For this reason, players will want to accrue iron, diamond, and netherite tools and make them a priority over other material types.

1) Arm Yourself to the Teeth

The Netherite armor should provide substantial protection in the deep dark biome (Image via AserGaming/Youtube)

Although most new mobs in Minecraft 1.19 are passive or friendly, the Warden dwelling in the deep dark is a different story. This mob has the highest health total in the game and can one-hit unprotected players without a second thought. To keep themselves safe, players will want to craft the strongest armor and weapons they can. Although even netherite armor won't completely protect Minecraft players from the Warden's melee and sonic-based ranged attacks, it's certainly better than going in with subpar armor. This applies to weapons as well, as the Warden's massive health total demands an efficient weapon in every sense of the word.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far