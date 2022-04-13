How to make a Jukebox in Minecraft 1.18

Players of Minecraft have a lot of wonderful items that they can craft inside their world. Apart from the usual tools, armor and houses that players create, they can also craft some things to make their experience a little bit better, such as listening to some music in their worlds.

Listening to music can be done by crafting a Jukebox. Here is how players can create a Jukebox in Minecraft version 1.18.

Create a Jukebox in Minecraft 1.18

A Jukebox is a special box inside Minecraft that can be used to play music discs found within the world. Players can use a disc on a Jukebox and it will begin playing music that matches the disc that was inserted. The Jukebox will play the disc once and then eject the disc. Players can also use the Jukebox again to eject the disc manually. Here is the recipe players need to make.

How players can craft a Jukebox in Minecraft 1.18

Players can craft a jukebox any time they wish using a crafting table, although the recipe can be a bit pricy in the beginning of the game for players. They first want to place eight planks of any variety around the outside of the crafting table, leaving an opening in the center. Players will want to put a single diamond inside the opening in the center. Doing this will create a Jukebox for the player.

How to use a Jukebox

Players can use a jukebox by walking up to it and inserting a music disc with the use button, they can also turn it off when playing music by using the Jukebox (Image via HowcastGaming/YouTube)

Once the player has successfully crafted the Jukebox, they will need to locate a disc to use it. If the player has one in their inventory, they can use the disc on it right away to play music. They can use the Jukebox again to turn it off. If the player has parrots near the Jukebox in a three-block radius, they will dance to the music.

Where players can find music discs

Players can locate music discs in various places in the world of Minecraft. Some discs can be found in the Nether inside Bastian remnants, with a low chance of spawning inside chests. Others can be located in Woodland Mansions and Dungeons. Players can also find music discs by getting a skeleton to kill a creeper, which will spawn a music disc when the creeper is defeated.

Edited by Srijan Sen