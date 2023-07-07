How to find and make basalt in Minecraft

Minecraft is a popular sandbox game with various kinds of blocks that can be used to craft and build different structures, taking the creativity and imagination of the players to a whole new level. One such block is basalt, a type of rock found in the Nether, which was added in Minecraft version 1.16. Basalt is a non-luminous, non-transparent, and non-flammable block that does not generate in the Overworld.

This article will discuss where you can find basalt, how you can make basalt on your own, and the various uses of the block.

Minecraft Basalt guide

Where can you find Basalt in Minecraft?

You can find Basalt only in the Nether dimension in Minecraft. Basalt usually generates in the soul sand valley biome or Delta biomes. You can also see it occurring in long-column formations known as basalt pillars.

Another place where you can find it is inside a Bastion Remnant, where you will find naturally generating regular basalt and polished basalt.

To find naturally occurring smooth basalt, you must look for the outer layers of Amethyst Geodes. Lastly, you can find polished and smooth basalt in Ancient Cities.

How to make Basalt in Minecraft?

You can craft polished Basalt by placing four blocks of regular basalt on the crafting table or using the stone cutter. You need to burn the regular basalt in the furnace to make smooth basalt.

Now, if you want to have an infinite source of basalt in your Minecraft world, you need to build a basalt farm which can be pretty easy to make. You require just 5 items to make the farm, including some building blocks, a lava bucket, a soul sand block, and an ice block.

Use the building blocks to make some space for the lava to flow in a straight direction. Place the lava on one end, move three blocks towards the direction of the flow of lava, and dig one block underneath. Place the block of soul sand in the empty space, and finally, place the ice block on any adjacent blocks touching the soul sand and lava.

There are not many uses for basalt in the game; you can use it for decoration or building stuff. Polished and smooth basalt will give a nice look to any building you make using those blocks.

Players often use basalt blocks to create a bass drum sound using note blocks. Lastly, the best use of basalt is to create bridges in the Nether dimension, as these blocks have high blast resistance that will help your bridge from getting destroyed by the attacks of Ghasts.

