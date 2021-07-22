How to find mob spawners in Minecraft Pocket Edition

Mob spawners are cage-like blocks in Minecraft that will spawn mobs when players get near them. Inside, players will see a miniature mob to indicate which mob will be spawned.

Players will never be able to obtain mob spawners in survival mode, even with the silk touch enchantment. Mob spawners can be broken, and it will drop players a decent amount when destroyed.

Mob spawners are primarily used for farming XP and other items dropped from specific mobs. For example, players can go to the Nether and locate a blaze spawner to farm blaze rods.

When broken with a pickaxe, a mob spawner will drop anywhere between 15-43 experience orbs, however if it is broken with anything besides a pickaxe, nothing will come of it.

Players will not see a mob spawner just randomly sitting out around the Minecraft world. They can be found in specific locations in the game.

In this article, players will learn how to find a mob spawner in Minecraft!

Where to look for a mob spawner in Minecraft

Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeon (Image via Minecraft Fandom)

Mob spawners are most commonly found inside dungeons in Minecraft. Dungeons are small rooms made up of cobblestone that contain a mob spawner and 1-2 chests.

Players can find these rooms located inside caves, ravines, or randomly underground in the world.

Mineshafts

Abandoned Mineshaft (Image via Minecraft)

Cave spider spawners can be commonly found in Mineshafts in Minecraft. A mineshaft is a structure found underground that consists of a lot of tunnels and cobwebs.

Players can find mob spawners down specific tunnels hidden behind large patches of cobwebs.

Woodland Mansions

Huge Woodland Mansion (Image via Minecraft)

Woodland Mansions are rare structures that players can find located in dark forests, often a long distance from the spawning point. These mansions are typically occupied by evokers and vindicators.

Players may find a spider spawner in a rarely generated secret room surrounded by cobwebs. This room is visible from the windows, and if it does generate, it is usually on the 2-3 floor.

Nether Fortresses

Nether Fortress blaze spawner (Image via Minecraft)

It is very common for players to find a blaze spawner at the Nether Fortress. Blaze spawners are very useful if the player is planning on defeating the ender dragon and needs a large amount of blaze rods.

There are usually two blaze spawners per Nether Fortress, however sometimes only one can generate.

Bastion Remnants

Hanging mob spawner located in bastion remnant treasure room (Image via Reddit)

Sometimes, players can find a magma cube spawner inside bastion remnants. If the spawner is generated, it is usually located inside the treasure room hanging underneath a bridge.

Chains are attached to the top of the spawner, so it will not be hard for the player to spot it out.

Strongholds

Mob spawner located in end portal room (Image via Minecraft)

Sometimes mob spawners can spawn inside strongholds. Players may see a mob spawner located at the end of the portal room. It is not always guaranteed that a spawner will be there, but it is possible.

