How to fix corrupted textures in Minecraft Java

Like in any other game, anomalies and bugs have a tendency to creep into Minecraft's live build. While the team at Mojang Studios usually resolves these issues, some of these problems require work on the player’s end to be fixed. One such issue is when the in-game textures get corrupted.

Corruption of textures can appear in the form of different issues in Minecraft. Many players experience broken or missing textures on specific sides of a block. There have also been reports of some structures and blocks being rendered invisible.

These corrupted texture bugs are also associated with the font of the game glitching out. They make the font look like white boxes and the debug screen illegible.

Here's a look at how players can solve the issue of corrupted textures in the Java Edition of the title.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

3 ways players can fix corrupted textures and other graphical bugs in Minecraft Java

1) Reloading chunks and textures

Accessed by pressing the F3 key, the debug screen in Minecraft displays tons of information about the current state of a player’s copy of the game. This includes frames per second, the game version, seed, in-game directions, coordinates, and more.

It also enables players to use certain commands that can help in the debugging process, some of which are options to reload all chunks and textures in a Minecraft world.

To reload chunks, players need to press the F3+A key combination. This is a great way to have every entity in the rendered world load again to fill in for issues like missing or broken textures.

To reload textures from resource packs, players need to press the F3+T key combination. This will take into account every texture that may have been added to the game using a resource pack.

Anything added from an external source has the potential to disrupt the workings of the vanilla version of the game. Moreover, the game is updated regularly, which might cause incompatibility issues between the two and result in corrupted textures.

2) Updating graphics drivers

Texture loading and management in any game are managed by the user’s graphics component, whether it is a graphics card or an integrated graphics system.

To use their graphics component correctly, players will need to use drivers that update them. Running outdated graphics drivers is one of the primary reasons for texture-based errors and can result in several issues in Minecraft as well as other games.

To update their graphics drivers, players need to head to the website of their graphics card's manufacturer. There, they’ll find an installation file that is compatible with their version of Windows. They’ll have to download it and install the driver on their system.

The installation software will likely administer or request a PC restart to complete the process.

3) Trying a different version of Minecraft

Sometimes, the problem isn't with the player’s hardware. It's just an issue with Minecraft, which needs to be handled by the game’s team.

Since the title is constantly being updated, there are possibilities of bugs and glitches sneaking in during development. Fortunately, these tend to be fixed quickly by Mojang.

A great thing to do when trying to avoid the corrupted texture bug is to play on a different version of Minecraft. While this mostly refers to newer and updated versions, rolling back a variant can also help.

Many significant changes often come with major updates to the game. This means that players attempting to roll back can do so in most cases without missing anything new or important.

Minecraft is one of the longest-running video games of this generation. Even though the game is over a decade old, it has kept up with the technical development in the industry. This is largely due to the fact that the title goes through rigorous testing and updates, which, in the long run, helps avoid issues like the corrupted texture bug.

