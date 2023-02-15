How to fix error code -805306369 in Minecraft

Playing Minecraft can be a great way to escape from reality into a blocky world where you can hang out with friends or build fantastical creations. However, sometimes the game does not work as expected, and you can encounter errors such as Error Code -805306369.

This can be frustrating, especially when figuring out what it means. But all hope is not lost, as there are steps you can take to combat this issue. Here's what you can do to fix this annoying error.

Solutions for error code -805306369 in Minecraft

Those who are experiencing Error Code -805306369 will first notice this happening whenever they attempt to start the game. The prompt will appear, and the game will crash, stating that an unexpected error has occurred.

Error Code -805306369 is usually caused by a lack of memory on the system. This can be due to having too many resource packs or malware on your computer. Here are some steps Minecraft players can take to fix this error.

Upgrade the video card and RAM in your PC

One of the best and most direct ways to deal with a lack of memory is to simply update your video card or RAM. While this may not be possible for everyone due to cost concerns, it will generally fix the problem if you're using a machine that has an integrated or outdated memory card.

Update the drivers for existing video cards

Updating the video card drivers can also help address Error Code -805306369. You should visit the official website of your video card's manufacturer, such as NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel, and download and install the most recent drivers. After the installation is complete, you can try launching the game again to see if the error is resolved.

Close all open programs in the background

Sometimes PCs can get bogged down by having too many processes going at once. Programs such as Steam, Slack, or Discord may appear to be closed, but they may still be open in the system tray. Closing unnecessary programs can help combat low memory and can potentially remove the Error Code.

Try power cycling the PC

You can always try to power cycle your device. To do so, you will need to completely power down your machine. You should unplug the machine for at least 60 seconds. After you're done waiting, plug it back in and try turning it back on.

Try reinstalling Minecraft

If all else fails, sometimes the best thing to do is to uninstall the game and try again with a fresh install. This will ensure the game files are up to date.

However, you will want to make sure you have backed up any worlds you want to save before you delete or uninstall Minecraft.

Reach out to Microsoft for support

If none of these solutions work, the next best thing to do would be to reach out to the Microsoft support team to find a solution that works for your machine. They may ask for the specifics of your machine so they can try to offer a solution.

