Are Minecraft data packs safe to use?

Data packs in Minecraft are smaller forms of modifications that players can apply to the game in order to get more features and fun out of it. There are all kinds of data packs that are made by a highly active and motivated modding community. If players are accustomed to the vanilla version of the game and want something new, or if they want some extra help, there will be a data pack for it.

Many websites like CurseForge and PlanetMinecraft offer data packs. However, players who are new to the world of Minecraft might be skeptical and scared to download any mods or data packs simply due to fear of something going wrong or from the risk of viruses. This is a perfectly valid reason to worry since adding mods can be daunting in the beginning.

Minecraft: Are data packs safe to use??

In one simple explanation, it is perfectly safe to install Minecraft data packs as long as players are exploring and downloading them from tried and tested websites. Data packs are essentially the smallest form of mods that players can install since they can change or override features in the game without changing any core coding.

If players install the data packs correctly, they can be greatly helpful and enhance the overall gameplay drastically.

Which websites are safe for downloading data packs

Websites like CurseForge and PlanetMinecraft are best for data packs (Image via Sportskeeda)

As mentioned above, websites like CurseForge and PlanetMinecraft are some of the best websites to explore hundreds of data packs and download them. Some websites like Vanilla Tweaks offer their own set of data packs made exclusively by their team.

Players can simply search for these websites during google searches. These websites not only offer data packs, but also mods, modpacks, resource packs, and much more. Additionally, players can even download the official Forge app through CurseForge to easily access the website's content from a dedicated application.

All these websites will have verified and safe data packs that can be downloaded and installed without any hassle. However, players must also know how to install them to prevent any issues.

Correctly install data packs

Correctly install data packs for them to work properly (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since data packs are installed in individual worlds rather than the entire game, players must first make a copy of their worlds by going into the game. This will ensure the safety of the original world. Then, players can download a data pack and open the exact folder location of the main game. Usually the game's folder location path is 'C:\Users\{Computer's Name}\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft'.

Once players open the game's folder, they can go to the 'saves' folder where they will see all the existing worlds that they created in the game. They can select any world and head over to the 'data packs' folder. Here, players can simply drag and drop the .zip file directly.

If players are skeptical, they can check the .zip file and check its content to verify that nothing malicious has been downloaded. Moreover, players can even scan the downloaded data pack file for any viruses. However, if players are downloading from the above mentioned websites, they will be safe.

