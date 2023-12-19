How to fix low FPS in Minecraft?

Minecraft is a sandbox game that has one of the most basic graphics in the industry but is still famous among millions of gamers. Though it can run on a plethora of devices, it can still hang and output low FPS when you travel for too long and load thousands of chunks. Even without any mods or shaders, it can start stuttering.

Thankfully, there are a few methods to resolve the low FPS issue.

Methods to fix low FPS in Minecraft

Tweaking basic graphics settings

The in-game graphics settings can be tweaked to boost FPS in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One of the easiest ways to boost FPS in the game is by entering the video settings and tweaking some of the toggles. One of the main sliders that you can reduce is the render distance, which simply determines the number of chunks that visually render around your character. The more chunks it renders at any given time, the more load it puts on your device.

Moreover, you can also reduce the graphics preset itself, which will lower several finer graphical aspects of the game. Settings like smooth lighting can also tank FPS.

Always remember to set the max framerate to unlimited so that the game itself does not cap the FPS by default.

Install performance mods

OptiFine and Sodium are two of the best performance mods for Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Though some new players might be skeptical of using mods, especially on lower-end PCs, some of them are great for solely boosting FPS. If you have been playing the block game and have gone a little deep into its rabbit hole, you must have heard of mods like OptiFine and Sodium, two of the best performance-increasing softwares that you can install.

Both of them have similar features, with their focus on increasing FPS and giving other graphical settings to tweak. Players have experienced significant boosts in FPS after installing them since they optimize the chunk rendering system of the game, along with several other graphical optimizations.

Increase RAM allocation

RAM allocation for Minecraft Java Edition can be increased (Image via Mojang)

The third most effective way to increase FPS is to allocate more RAM to the Java Edition. By default, the launcher allocates 2GB of RAM to any version that opens up for the first time.

This can be changed by going into the Installations tab in the Java Edition launcher, then selecting any version and editing it. There, you can click on More Options and edit the first number in the "jvm argument." It will be set to 2, which means 2GB.

Based on your device's RAM, you can allocate it to whatever you want. Of course, be careful with the tweak since it can completely hang your system if you allocate too much RAM to the game.