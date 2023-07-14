How to fix Minecraft error codes 504 and 503?

Like every game out there, Minecraft also has its fair share of errors and crashes. Despite being over a decade old and receiving several updates, you can still experience a few technical glitches while playing the sandbox title. Some of them can be related to the single-player mode, in which there could be an issue with the device or the game itself, while others can be related to multiplayer servers and devices that run the servers.

Minecraft errors 503 and 504 are two issues you could encounter due to several reasons. Hence, you must know what the errors are about and how to solve them.

Minecraft errors 503 and 504: What they are and how to fix them

What are errors 503 and 504?

The Minecraft error 503 message inside the game (Image via Mojang)

Errors 503 and 504 are quite similar but can still occur for different reasons.

503 is an error usually associated with Mojang servers being down or you not having a proper internet connection while connecting to multiplayer services.

Whereas 504 is an error that can pop up because Mojang servers are down or even the game files are missing, corrupted, etc. This can also happen if there is a malicious virus on your device.

Ways to fix error 503

Minecraft error 503 usually happens due to unavailable Mojang servers or the game not being able to connect to the internet (Image via Mojang)

When we look at the first error (503), it is mainly related to the servers and online services.

Of course, the most basic solution you can try is restarting the game. This will confirm whether it was the game's issue or something else.

Next, you can try to restart your internet services. You can restart the WiFi router and even reset the network connection settings of the device on which you play the game.

Lastly, you can log out of the game's official launcher and log back in to resolve the issue.

If none of the above work, you must wait for Mojang to fix their server issue. You can go online to check whether Mojang's servers are down at that particular moment.

Ways to fix error 504

Make sure all the files and folders are in the Minecraft game folder (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since this error (504) can also be related to your device, along with Mojang servers and online services, you need to try all the above methods for this as well. However, you must also perform a regular antivirus scan to see whether a virus is causing the error.

Furthermore, you can also check the game files and ensure that none of the folders are missing from the game folder.

Lastly, if nothing works, the best way to resolve this is to either restart your entire system and internet services or uninstall and reinstall the game from scratch.