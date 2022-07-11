How to fix Minecraft Server connection Timed Out error?

Minecraft has both single player and multiplayer mode. One of the game's best features is that it enables online communication between players, allowing them to join the game via various online servers.

Unfortunately, connection issues, and errors happen constantly. One of the common error messages is "Server connection Timed Out error". Many issues can cause this error, but most of the time, it's relatively easy to solve.

Potential fixes for Minecraft "Server connection Timed Out error?"

When you attempt to log in to the server but are unable to do so, you should first determine whether the server itself is having problems. It's possible the server you're attempting to connect to is experiencing some issues, which would account for the "server connection timed out" error you're getting when you attempt to join the game.

You can examine the Minecraft server you're trying to join by following the instructions given below to see if that is what' is causing the error.

Connect to the following server: test.prisonfun.com

This specifically designed Minecraft testing server is open 24/7 and supports all game versions. Those who are able to connect to this server can relax knowing that there are no issues with their game. Players who are still unable to join due to the error message "server connection timed out" can use the other solutions given below.

Reset Network Configurations

Your IP address may have been accidentally blacklisted by some servers, or you may have broken some of their rules, leading to an IP ban in the first place. If so, you might want to try resetting your network settings to receive a fresh IP address for your network. By doing that, you should be able to resolve any network connection issues.

It could also be that the network settings are turned off. Communication between the host server and the game server may be disrupted, as a result. The procedure shown in the video above can be used to try and fix the problem.

Allow Minecraft On Your Firewall

It's likely your computer's firewall is preventing the game from using your internet connection. As a result, you'll see an error message, as Minecraft is unable to connect to its servers.

People can use the above video to allow Minecraft on their firewall. Firewalls, parental controls or workplace restriction software may occasionally block the outbound connection, which could be the root of the connectivity problem.

After that, retry connecting to the testing server IP: test.prisonfun.com. If the issue is still not fixed, refer the other options on this list.

Use Port Forwarding

When playing, your computer must have port 25565 open for the game to run properly. Your computer's other applications might be using this port, which could prevent Minecraft from successfully contacting the server.

By forwarding the port on your firewall, you may instantly fix this error and help keep it open while you play. To fix this problem, adhere to the method displayed in the video above.

Use A VPN

People may want to attempt using a VPN service on their computer. It's possible the internet service provider is restricting some IP addresses and websites that violate local requirements.

If your ISP restrictions are the root of the problem, you can get around them by using a VPN service. Check out the video above to learn how to use a VPN, and try to reconnect to the server IP: test.prisonfun.com to see if the issue gets resolved.

Change Minecraft Version/Reinstall

This may sound extremely simple, but an update you downloaded and installed for the game may have some flaws or issues that could've been caused during the installation process.

To remedy that, go back to the earlier version of the game that is compatible with your machine if that is what is generating the error when connecting to a server. You can also try reinstalling the game if you're looking to use a specific version.

