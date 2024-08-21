How to fix Minecraft skin images must be 64x64 error

In Minecraft, you can change your characters' skins to anything you want. There are countless skins available on the internet to download and install on both Java and Bedrock Editions. However, when it comes to uploading a skin to the game, you can face occasional errors, some of which are quite confusing. For instance, one of the errors that you may encounter is that the image must be 64x64 resolution.

Here are a few methods to solve the Minecraft skin image must be 64x64 error.

Ways to resolve Minecraft skin image must be 64x64 error

Try both the website and launcher for Java Edition

If you are facing the incorrect resolution issue in Minecraft Java Edition, you can try uploading the skin on both the Minecraft website and the launcher. For Java Edition, you always have the option to change the skin on either the game's official website or through the official game launcher.

Trending

If the error is showing up on one particular method, you can try the alternate and upload the skin either from the website or from the launcher.

You can try uploading a custom skin from the website (Image via Mojang Studios)

For the Minecraft website, you need to log into your account and then head to your account page. There, you will find the Java Edition section and the option to change skin. Once the skin changer page opens, there will be an option to upload a custom skin.

Alternative to the website, you can also change your skin through the launcher (Image via Mojang Studios)

For the launcher, you can head to the Java Edition in the application. Then go to the skins tab and add a new skin from your local files.

You can use both methods to see whether one or the other works and stops showing the 64x64 error message.

Make sure the file details are correct

Make sure that the file details and the skin looks correct (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are chances that the skin that you chose might not have the correct file details for it to be readable by the game.

For instance, you can check the skin image's properties to see whether it is 64x64 and under 1 MB.

Furthermore, you can re-check whether your skin looks blurred or in a weird shape when it opens as a picture on your device. Do not be alarmed by the irregular picture since that is what the game reads and applies to the character's 3D model.

If a skin image looks exactly as it should in the game, that file will not work. You need to download the PNG file that resembles the picture shared above.

Try finding or creating the custom skin from other websites

You can try to find different variants of the same custom skin (Image via NameMC)

If you have a custom skin that was either readymade by another player or was made by you from a website, you can try finding the same skin on alternate websites.

Since Minecraft is so popular, multiple websites have loads of skins to download. Hence, if it is a readymade custom skin, there are chances that it can be found on other websites.

Apart from that, if the custom skin was made by you on a skin editor, you can try other skin editors on different websites and download it from there.

This is, of course, an alternative to fixing the error itself. The 64x64 error has been reported by several players on Mojang Studios' bug tracker website, but it has not been resolved yet by the developers.

Check out other Minecraft skin-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback