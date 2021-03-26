How to fly using an Elytra in Minecraft

Minecraft players can fly without going into creative mode by using the Elytra.

Elytras were added to Minecraft in the 1.9 combat update. When this update came out, players were able to create a tutorial world that taught other users about any new additions to the game.

The Elytra is used by Minecraft players to glide through the air. The higher the player jumps from, the longer they can glide.

Elytra in Minecraft

What is the Elytra in Minecraft?

The Elytra is a gray cape that is equipped in a players' chest plate slot (Image via Mojang)

The Elytra is a gliding tool found in the chests of the End City. Players can use it to fly without using any cheats or switching to creative mode.

Despite sharing a similar name to a bug called Elytron, the Elytra is a gray cape that is equipped in a players' chest plate slot, like in the image above. When this gray cape unfolds, it looks like a pair of wings.

While the Elytra can be damaged and worn down through usage, players can repair it by using some phantom membrane. Phantom membrane is dropped by the phantom mob or brought to players by their tamed cat on rare occasions.

The Elytra cannot be crafted by players in vanilla Minecraft. However, there are plenty of modified versions of Minecraft that have a craftable version of the Elytra.

Using Minecraft's Elytra

The Elytra in Minecraft is used by players to glide through the air (Image via Mojang)

To use the Minecraft Elytra, players will need to find a tall point. In the image shown above, the player is on a ledge on top of a tower. The player can then zoom or walk off the tall point to start falling.

While the player is falling, they need to press the jump button one time while in mid-air to start gliding. Moving downwards while gliding to land faster can still result in fall damage. Players should glide slightly upwards when close to the ground to make landing easier.