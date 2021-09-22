How to fly without fireworks in Minecraft

Flying is one of the fastest ways for Minecraft players to travel in-game. Players can fly easily in creative mode without having to use up any extra resources just by quickly double-tapping the jump button.

In Minecraft's survival and hardcore modes, players can use an elytra and a few fireworks to fly. Players can do this by igniting a firework rocket while gliding with an elytra. This keeps the player moving and gives them a temporary speed boost.

But how can you fly if you don’t have any fireworks? It’s a bit more difficult, but it can still be done. Here’s a quick, step-by-step guide to help you get started.

Flying in Minecraft without fireworks needs elytras

An image of Minecraft Steve gliding with an elytra. Image via Minecraft.

Isavenko's method

This method comes from a Minecraft player nicknamed Isavenko. All that players will need to pull this off is an elytra.

First, players will need to jump from a high enough point that they will be able to gain some speed while gliding on their elytra. Minecraft players will gradually drift towards the ground as they keep gliding.

By the time they've reached the ground, Minecraft players should have some significant momentum behind them. This flying method uses that to the player’s advantage.

All players need to do is double-tap the jump button at the exact moment that they touch the ground. If players do this correctly they should be able to propel themselves up and into the sky.

Minecraft players should also be able to increase their gliding speed using this same method; they can do this by doing several jumps in quick succession.

An image of Minecraft's Alex gliding on an elytra. Image via Minecraft.

It can take some practice to fly this way, but it does not require any extra in-game items to do so. Minecraft players that can muster the patience to pull this off will find it to be a great resource, as they’ll soon be able to cover massive distances in short periods of time.

