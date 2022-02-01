How to get Adventuring Time advancement/achievement in Minecraft

Minecraft has an extensive system of advancements, or achievements, in both Java and Bedrock editions. Adventuring Time is an interesting advancement which can be achieved in both the editions.

Advancements are milestones in the game which can be gathered by doing all sorts of things. Some are more difficult than others, like the Adventuring Time advancement. To achieve this, players will have to give a lot of time and dedication to the game.

How to get Adventuring Time advancement in both Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions

This advancement is present in both Java and Bedrock editions of the game, however they are slightly different from one another. The advancement in Bedrock Edition is much easier to attain than in the Java Edition.

Criteria for the advancement in Bedrock Edition

In the Bedrock edition, the achievement can be gained if the player discovers any 17 biomes in the game, be it Overworld or Nether biomes. In essence, despite the presence of a total of 61 biomes in the game, players only have to find 17 of them to get this achievement.

Criteria for the advancement in Java Edition

In Java Edition, it is much more difficult to get this advancement. To get the Adventuring Time advancement, players will have to find and visit all 50 Overworld biomes. This is a much more difficult task as there are many biomes in the game which are ultra-rare, like mushroom islands, badlands etc.

As a result, this will take players a lot of time and dedication to visit each and every different biome in the game to get the advancement.

Ways to get the advancement

As this advancement is a humongous task, players have two ways to achieve this. They can leave it aside and normally explore the world to gradually achieve it naturally over time.

Or, if players want to fixate their focus on getting the advancement, they can make a proper list of all the biomes they need to visit, and tick each of them off as soon as that biome is visited. This way they will be able to keep track of all the biomes that are left to visit and all which have been visited in Minecraft.

