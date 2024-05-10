Beetroot seeds in Minecraft are one of several different seeds available for players who prefer the slower, calmer farming side of the game to the combat-oriented exploration side. While beetroot might not be the best food the game has to offer, it does have plenty of uses that make tracking down the seeds needed to start a beetroot farm worth the time spent.

Detailed below is the easiest way to find beetroot seeds, along with the other structures they can be found in, as well as the different uses for beetroot as a crop.

How to get beetroot seeds in Minecraft the easiest way

1) Join a world

Structures such as villages are the best place to find beetroot seeds (Image via Mojang)

The first step to finding beetroot seeds in Minecraft is to hop into a world. This can be either a fresh world or a preexisting one with a pre-established Minecraft survival base. Using an existing world would be easier, as you'll have the gear to protect you while hunting for beetroot seeds.

2) Find a village

Beetroot found in a village's farm (Image via Mojang)

Once in-game, the next step to finding beetroot seeds in Minecraft is to track down the nearest village. There are two different places in villages where beetroot seeds might appear. The first is in a farm, since as of the 1.9 Minecraft update, beetroot can appear in villager farms. The other is as loot within chests found in villager houses.

3) Check other structures

Beetroot seeds can be found in many different structures (Image via Mojang)

While finding a village is probably the easiest way to get beetroot seeds in the game, several other Minecraft structures could contain these crop seeds. These structures include abandoned mineshafts, end cities, woodland mansions, trail ruins, and monster rooms.

Uses for beetroot

The crafting recipe for beetroot stew (Image via Mojang)

Knowing how to obtain beetroot seeds in Minecraft is only half the question, though. There's no reason to hunt down beetroot seeds if the beetroot isn't worth growing. Thankfully, beetroot has multiple uses that make it a crop worth growing in an adorable Minecraft farm.

The most obvious use for beetroot is as a food item. Six beetroot can be combined with a wooden bowl to make beetroot soup. This might not be one of Minecraft's best foods, but it restores three hunger icons when consumed and gives the same saturation as cooked chicken and mushroom stew. Beetroot can also be fed to pigs to get them to breed, and can also be given to villagers to make them agreeable.

Outside of food, beetroot can also be used for creating red dyes, a nice representation of how red beet juice is. Additionally, placing beetroot in a composter has a 65% chance of increasing a composter's level by one.