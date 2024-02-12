Farming might be the most important thing in Minecraft. Crop farms give players access to food, XP farms provide access to enchantments, and mob farms give unlimited access to resources. With farming so important to any survival world, players are almost guaranteed to build many different farms. And while dirt is a common resource, sometimes it just feels better to build a nice-looking farm.

Detailed below are ten of the best and most interesting aesthetics players can use to spice up how they build their farms, lest they fall into the nightmare of building the same structures in every world.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ten amazingly aesthetic farm designs for Minecraft 1.20

10) Automatic farm

The sight of spinning gears and the rhythmic hum of machinery, accompanied by the clattering of pistons and shrill grinding of mechanical components, might not be the first thing that comes to mind after hearing the word aesthetic. Still, the existence of both technocore and steampunk as popular aesthetics proves they can be.

Many of Minecraft's late-game farms fit in quite well with technocore and steampunk genres, with industrial sounds and nearly hypnotic redstone component movements commonplace. This unique take on what an aesthetic build can be is why automatic farms land at the tenth best design aesthetic.

9) Fountain center farm

An example of a farm with a fountain center (Image via Mojang)

Adding a fountain to the heart of a farm is a great way to add some visual interest to the design. Players can add bubble columns to the upper portion of the fountain to give the effect that the water is churning. Or tropical fish could be added to the center fountain to add a bit of life and enhance the natural feeling of the farm, to name a few examples.

This stylish manner of breaking up otherwise flat crop fields, along with just how customizable the idea of a fountain is, lands a farm style that uses a lot of water features in ninth place.

8) Windmill farm (think classic American paintings of the mid-west)

There is an excellent reason that so many paintings and pictures of farmland feature a peaceful cabin and windmill in the distance: the warm and soothing atmosphere almost seeps into the real world.

The same is true of farms in Minecraft. Having a massive expanse of crops, preferably in alternating rows so they grow faster, with a windmill in the center creates a wonderful vibe for a cozy Minecraft house, and being made of mostly wood and stone makes it a great early game base option. These reasons are why it lands as the eighth-best Minecraft farm aesthetic.

7) Cliffside Farm

A clifftop farm with an ocean view (Image via Mojang)

A clifftop farm is similar to a riverside farm in that players use the shape of a naturally generated feature to shape their farm, but they differ in that players will have a much better view with a cliffside farm.

Depending on the player's preference, these cliffside farms could be built overlooking the ocean or an expansive forest and will always look stylish.

6) Riverside farm

An example of a farm build along a flowing river (Image via Mojang)

A rustic riverside farm aesthetic makes sixth on the list of best farm aesthetics due to the unique way they can blend Minecraft's natural world with the player's industrial world.

Players keep most of the coast or river they are building on the same, only adding extra dirt or pushing back encroaching hills to make more room for crops. This leads to an interesting effect, where the farm looks natural and rustic due to its flowing, river-like layout while also feeling safe and tamed due to the fences, crops, and lights placed by the player.

5) Terraced hillside farms

What places this unique farm aesthetic fifth on this list is the ease at which players can employ it and the interesting effect it has once completed. This farm style is easy and based on real-world farming techniques of the same name. These farms turn hills into distinct flat layers of farmland that can be used for crops, turning otherwise inarable hills into food-producing farms.

While Minecraft hills do not have the same issues of farming capability, players could use the distinct block layers of a hill for unique crops, creating a very visually interesting layered cake effect for the farm.

4) Graveyard Netherwart farm

A graveyard themed nether wart farm (Image via Mojang)

This build aesthetic differs from the others on this list, featuring a darker graveyard and cemetary aesthetic rather than Minecraft's regular cottagecore imagery. This slightly darker tone pairs incredibly well with Nether Wart's underworldly origins, which players will be farming within since Nether Wart is one of the best resources available in the Nether.

Players could even add a historical layer to the graveyard and only add a grave whenever they die during their survival adventures, leaving the date and cause of their demise as a sign on the grave. This blending of functional purpose, aesthetic flair, and record-keeping makes this building style the fourth best.

3) Floating barge farms

An example of a barge-style farm (Image via Mojang)

What makes a barge-style farm the third best aesthetic is the convenience of using the otherwise wasted ocean space that borders coastal Minecraft survival bases. For example, building farms with a foundation that mimics a log raft, similar to Pacifidlog town from Pokemon's Hoenn region, allows players to use the hundreds of blocks of ocean around them.

This aesthetic works well enough to clock in as third best because it creates a farm that exudes a cozy feeling with a peaceful and isolated atmosphere, inviting players to sit back and enjoy the soft sway of the sea.

2) Hanging gardens

Hanging gardens have captivated people for thousands of years, with one of the earliest mythical wonders of the world being the ancient Hanging Gardens of Babylon.

And these gorgeous monuments work very well as a farm style. Players could build up intricate structures using materials such as quartz to sell the ancient feel. These structures could then be used as a glow berry farm since the cave vines that these berries grow on naturally create a hanging plant effect. This unique style and history make hanging gardens the second-best farm style.

1) Sky island farm

Floating islands are a Minecraft classic, and for good reason. They add a magical, otherworldly feel to the environment that few other builds can. Players can then make these floating islands functional rather than just decorative by placing different farms on each small island. Players should also add other islands for non-farming tasks, such as a Minecraft enchanting set-up.

Players could even go so far as to give each island a unique look and feel to match the farm, fleshing out their base. The potential for customization and experimentation is what lands sky island style farms as the best Minecraft farm aesthetic.

Despite listing ten different ways to add some pazazz to Minecraft farms, there are almost limitless other ways to create beautiful farms, be it new block palettes or visual aesthetics. Players should experiment with different blocks and styles to see what works best.