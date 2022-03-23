How to get clay in Minecraft 1.18.1

Clay is one of the easiest items to acquire in bulk in Minecraft. A single block will produce four clay balls each, and there are usually several blocks in a given area. It's beneficial, too, as it can be smelted, crafted, and traded for quite a few emeralds.

Clay is also one of the most straightforward blocks to mine. Overall, players should mine it if they come across it. Here's where it can spawn, how to get it, and where to use it.

Complete guide to clay in Minecraft 1.18

When players come across a clay block, they can simply mine it with their hands or any tool that they have on hand. It will only take 0.9 seconds to break it. A shovel is the "correct" tool for clay blocks. With these levels, the time is reduced to:

Wooden- 0.45 seconds

Stone 0.25 seconds

Iron- 0.15 seconds

Diamond- 0.15 seconds

Netherite- 0.1 seconds

Golden- 0.1 seconds

Clay blocks (Image via Mojang)

Sometimes players have to venture underwater to mine all of the blocks, extending the mining time a little bit.

Clay blocks spawn in places where both sand/dirt and water are present. It spawns most often in shallow bodies of water and off the coast of island groups. Minecraft players are highly likely to find it in small bodies of water that are one to two blocks deep.

bea 🍚 @joIIibea clay? oh you mean from minecraft clay? oh you mean from minecraft

Clay can also be found in mason houses in plains, savannas, and desert villages. In Taiga villages, it can also be found underneath fisher houses. Large quantities can generate in bodies of water in lush caves.

Clay balls can be smelted into bricks. Bricks are the crafting ingredient for brick blocks and flower pots. If players use Silk Touch on a clay block or craft one with four clay balls, that can be smelted into terracotta.

MCBEAlerts @MCBEAlerts A new article is out on the Minecraft website: Build With It: Terracotta! !

minecraft.net/en-us/article/… A new article is out on the Minecraft website: Build With It: Terracotta! ! 📌 A new article is out on the Minecraft website: Build With It: Terracotta! !📲 minecraft.net/en-us/article/… https://t.co/7HHLbrE0VK

Finally, clay balls are one of the best Minecraft items to trade with villagers. Mason villagers will accept ten clay balls for one emerald. The price can be lowered by the Champion of the Village (earned by completing a raid in a specific village) or a cured zombie villager.

To cure a zombie villager, players need a splash potion of weakness and a golden apple. Minecraft gamers can hit a trapped zombie villager with a potion and give it an apple and wait.

They should make sure there is a stonecutter close by for the villager to pick up once it is cured. They can then trade their clay balls at an even lower price.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar