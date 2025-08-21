How to get copper horse armor in Minecraft

Copper is getting a massive expansion in the third Minecraft game drop of 2025. This update is aimed at introducing new features for copper ores in the form of more decorative blocks like lanterns and torches, as well as equipment like copper tools, weapons, and armor.
Along with player equipment, Mojang also remembered to add something for our trusted steed. In the copper expansion update, players will be able to find copper horse armor in their worlds. Here's how you can find copper horse armor in Minecraft.
Where to find copper horse armor in Minecraft
Except for leather horse armor, you cannot craft any other horse armor in Minecraft, and the new copper horse armor is no different. The only way to find copper horse armor is inside treasure chests in structures like monster rooms, villages, Nether fortresses, and more.
Copper horse armor has the same rarity as iron horse armor and generates in the same places as iron horse armor. You can find copper horse armor in the following in-game structures:
- Monster room (underground structures with a mob spawner)
- Nether fortress
- Desert pyramid
- Weaponsmith house in villages
- End city
- Jungle pyramid
- Stronghold
Monster rooms, Nether fortresses, and desert pyramids are the best spots for finding copper horse armor in Minecraft. While you can also find this new item in strongholds, jungle pyramids, and end cities, there's a very low chance of it generating in these locations.
Since monster rooms are among the most common structures, you have a better chance of obtaining copper horse armor by exploring caves and looking for monster rooms.
Is it worth finding copper horse armor in Minecraft?
Copper horse armor is a new item, and many players would like to find it. But is it really worth your time? Diamond horse armor is the best horse armor in Minecraft, and if you have already found it, there's no point in spending time searching for copper horse armor.
Finding it just for the sake of collection is still a valid reason to go look for it. With the addition of copper horse armor, there are now five horse armors: leather, copper, iron, gold, and diamond.
Copper horse armor vs. other horse armors: Which one is better?
Some players might be wondering how copper horse armor compares to other options in Minecraft. Unfortunately, copper horse armor is only slightly better than the craftable leather horse armor. Here are the armor stats for all horse armors in the game:
- Leather horse armor: 3 armor points
- Copper horse armor: 4 armor points
- Iron horse armor: 5 armor points
- Gold horse armor: 7 armor points
- Diamond horse armor: 11 armor points
Copper horse armor is not exactly revolutionary. It introduces another design choice for horse armors, but adding armor trims for horse armor would have been a better decision for customizing horses.
