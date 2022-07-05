How to get the debug stick in Minecraft 1.19 update

The debug stick in Minecraft is a rare and coveted item, which is exclusive to the Java Edition and can't be acquired in Bedrock. The stick is popular among fans for its unique ability to alter block states. Java Edition is widely considered the most customizable version of the game, and the debug stick is a good example of that.

According to the Minecraft Wiki, block states can be best described as follows:

"Extra pieces of data that further define a block, such as how it appears or behaves."

This unique feature of the debug stick allows it to dictate how a block works and enhances the overall player experience. This also makes Minecraft a world of endless possibilities. However, players must first obtain the stick.

Debug stick in Minecraft Java Edition: A complete guide

According to the Minecraft Wiki, the debug stick is defined as:

"The debug stick is an item used to edit the block states of blocks. It is visually identical to a regular stick, but with a glint (as if enchanted). The debug stick's text is not italic."

To obtain the debug stick, Minecraft players must meet the following requirements:

"The debug stick cannot be used while in Survival or Adventure mode. It works in only creative with cheats enabled. In modes other than Creative, it acts like a regular item — although when using it on a block, the player swings the stick as if interacting with it (but nothing happens)."

To attain it, one must enter Creative mode and have cheats enabled. This is the only way the debug stick can possibly work.

Debug stick (Image via CurseForge)

A command must be used to get the debug stick. One can use the /give or /item to serve that purpose. For example, "/give @s debug_stick" will work, where @ is the username of the player who needs the stick.

Minecraft aficionados can use the item on whatever block they wish to alter. However, much like when trying to attach a hopper to another block, they must be crouched.

What players can do with a debug stick

When using a debug stick, crafters can change a lot about whatever block they're editing. For example, an anvil is placed down with its right-side up while its long end is running east to west.

The debug stick could allow players to turn it upside down, backwards or some other way.

If they wish to turn a furnace around backwards, to avoid seeing the opening while it's cooking (to remove the light), they can use a debug stick to do so.

The stick also allows players to change how things grow. For example, they could change the direction in which vines grow to make them move horizontally instead of vertically. They could also fundamentally change how water flows, which can greatly affect the terrain. Nearly everything in the game has a block state and those can all be changed with the debug stick.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far