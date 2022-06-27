How to use a blast furnace in Minecraft 1.19

Blast furnaces were included in Minecraft's 1.14 update and have since remained a very powerful alternative to standard furnaces. These blocks smelt items twice as fast as ordinary furnaces but at the cost of increased fuel expenditure.

If Minecraft players have the fuel to spend, they may want to consider using a blast furnace from time to time. However, these furnaces do have some restrictions, as they can only smelt raw ore, ore blocks, as well as tools, weapons, and armor made of iron/gold/chainmail. Because of this, they're a little less diverse, but they're still incredibly effective at what they do.

Creating and using the blast furnace block in Minecraft

An inactive blast furnace in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

To create a blast furnace in Minecraft, players will need five iron ingots, three smooth stone blocks, and a standard furnace. Iron ingots can be smelted from raw iron or iron ore blocks, and smooth stone can be crafted by smelting standard stone blocks.

However, before the blast furnace can be crafted, players will have to occupy themselves with the task of crafting a regular furnace, which will require eight cobblestone-grade blocks. This includes standard cobblestone, cobbled deepslate, or blackstone. These blocks can be used interchangeably in the furnace's recipe.

Once players have their blast furnace, they'll need to place in it their game world. Afterward, Minecraft players can interact with the block by right-clicking it or pressing the 'use item/block' button on the console versions of the game. This will open the block's user interface, and it may take a little time to get adjusted to.

Using the Blast Furnace Interface

Underneath the small 'flame' icon, players will have access to their fuel slot. Players can place their fuel items in this slot, including coal, lava buckets, or wooden blocks, if need be. There are also various less-economical fuel sources available as well if players end up in a pinch. Above the flame icon is the smelting material slot. This is where players will place their raw ore, ore blocks, or tools/armor. At this point, if fuel has already been placed, the flame icon will light up and begin ticking down. This means smelting has begun. To the right of the two slots outlined in the previous steps is the output slot. Once an item has successfully been smelted, it will be placed in this slot. Players can then take the items and place them in their character's inventory for further use.

That's all there is to it. The interface for blast furnaces is essentially identical to standard furnaces, so players shouldn't take too long to figure out how they're used.

For projects players need to complete in a hurry, a blast furnace can be a great way to smelt raw materials quickly. This process will likely require much more fuel than a furnace, but the results arrive at a much faster clip. That creates an inherent dynamic as to whether players are willing to burn more fuel to collect their smelted items in a much faster and more efficient manner.

