Top 5 things players don't know about the Furnace in Minecraft

All Minecraft players are familiar with the furnace. However, some may not know the specifics.

Furnaces are one of the thankful sights in Minecraft. Usually, if players are by one, that means they are safe. Nonetheless, even constant users of the furnace aren't aware of everything!

Five unknown facts about the Furnace in Minecraft

#5 - Bass Drum

This is what a bass drum really looks like (Image via Minecraft)

Most players are unaware that placing a note block on top of a furnace will create a bass drum sound!

This is excellent news for the upcoming Redstone musicians out there. If paired with other note blocks with a Redstone circuit, players can use this bass drum in a note block symphony!

#4 - Before Furnaces

Is this right? (Image via Minecraft)

Most players don't know that before furnaces, items could only be smelted by dropping and then burning them with flint and steel!

As a feature added in the Invdev 0.31 20200129 update, this is how Notch tested the smelting mechanics. This will be humorous to current Minecraft players, as it is hard to imagine doing that now!

#3 - After Furnaces

Step aside Flint and Steel! (Image via Minecraft)

Added in the update Invdev 0.31 20100219, the iconic furnace was born.

It acted precisely as it does now, besides the fact that it dropped a heated furnace when broken.

Four days after this legendary 2010 release, Notch added the ability to smelt stone into cobblestone.

#2 - Super Fuel Achievement

Magmatic Power! (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may not know that they will get the Super Fuel Achievement if they use lava as fuel in a furnace!

Not many players think of using lava as fuel, even if it is more efficient. A Lava Bucket provides them with a whopping 100 smelts! This is right above the coal block, which offers 80 smelts.

Players who frequent the Nether are recommended to use lava as fuel for their furnaces.

#1 - Light Level

Safety! For now... (Image via Minecraft)

Many players are unaware of the specific Light Levels of the furnace.

Furnaces have a light level of 13, which is only one less than the Torch. Knowing this, if a player runs into a dark situation without any coal, they can craft a furnace and use some wood (or lava) for fuel. This can provide some safety in a dire situation.

