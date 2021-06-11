How to get diamonds easily in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Diamonds are the second-most durable material in Minecraft behind Netherite. Players can use them to create a lot of things in the game world.

Diamonds are required to create enchanting tables in Minecraft. Enchanting tables are made using two diamonds, four obsidian, and one book.

Players can also use diamonds to craft swords, pickaxes, armor, and other items in the game.

Certain items in Minecraft can only be obtained using diamonds. For instance, players must use a diamond pickaxe to get obsidian. If mined with anything other than a diamond pickaxe, the obsidian will just break. Players also need diamond equipment to get Netherite in the game.

In addition, players can use diamonds to unlock the "Diamonds to you!" achievement. This achievement is granted to players when they gift a diamond to a mob or another player.

This article takes a look at where players can easily find diamonds in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update.

Most common locations of diamonds in Minecraft

Caves & Ravines

Diamonds are primarily located in caves and ravines in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

Diamonds can be found inside shipwrecks and Minecraft Nether chests. However, the most common place to find diamonds is in caves and ravines. Players can find diamonds in veins of anywhere from 1-12.

Players will only be able to mine diamonds with an iron pickaxe and above. If they mine diamonds using a gold, stone, or wooden pickaxe, the block will just break.

Players are advised to wear armor when looking for diamonds inside caves and ravines.

Lower levels

Players should look for diamonds on lower levels in Minecraft (Image via PCGamesN)

Minecraft players will not find diamonds on higher levels because they are a rare ore.

Diamonds can only be found on levels 15 and below. Players have the highest chances of finding diamonds on levels 8-12. These levels also have less lava on them.

