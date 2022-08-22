How to get different cat breeds in Minecraft

Minecraft is one of the top sandbox games in the gaming industry. What makes it so unique are its elements and features that bear similarities to the real world. One of Minecraft's most beloved elements is its wildlife, who are also known as mobs in the game's terminology.

Cats, amongst all mobs in the game, are the cutest ones that every player wants to have around them and are always on the run to find more so they can tame one. They are useful to ward off creepers and can be found in villages and witch huts.

Earlier, players had to tame an Ocelot from a jungle to get a regular cat. But that has now been changed as the former are now their own independent mobs.

As there are different breeds of cats in the real world, Minecraft also has a similar variety of cat mobs that players can get. Here's a detailed guide on how to get different breeds in Minecraft.

A list of cat breeds in Minecraft

Players can get cats in Minecraft using two methods: Taming a stray or breeding a tamed cat. To find a cat in the world, all players need to do is locate a village, swamp hut or a witch house.

They will be able to spot stray cats roaming around the area. All they need to do is hold out a raw fish and walk very slowly towards the cat so as not to scare it away. If hearts appear over the cat's head, it would signify that the mob is being tamed and players will soon be able to spot a collar around the its neck.

Oliver @Oliver_says_hi I made a big house (i will make 3 floors?) In minecraft using creative mode (bc unlimited stuff) and i get unlimited fish and leashes and when i learnt how to tame cats, i accidentally made a cat army and i love all my cats so im going to make my first floor as a room for them I made a big house (i will make 3 floors?) In minecraft using creative mode (bc unlimited stuff) and i get unlimited fish and leashes and when i learnt how to tame cats, i accidentally made a cat army and i love all my cats so im going to make my first floor as a room for them https://t.co/sWmMBV3IuH

However, to breed a cat, all players need to do is feed raw fish to two tamed cats so they can enter love mode. Once they do so, a baby kitten will spawn, having the same color as its parents.

There are 11 different breeds of cats that players can mate depending upon the color of the cats they do so with. These are:

Black (black with orange eyes) British Shorthair (silver with yellow eyes) Calico (white, dark brown and orange with blue and yellow eyes) Jellie (gray and white with gray-green eyes) Persian (creamy with blue eyes and flat faces) Ragdoll (white and soft amber with blue eyes) Red (orange and white with green eyes) Siamese (white and pale brown with blue eyes) Tabby (brown and white with yellow eyes) Tuxedo (black and white with green eyes) White (white with light blue and yellow eyes)

Unfortunately, there is no method where players can breed a cat of their preference. However, all the variants listed above can be found while exploring the world across several biomes in the game. Players can try two different colored mobs to get one of the unique cat breeds from the list above.

Different types of cats in Minecraft

There are mainly two different types of cats in Minecraft: stray and tamed. A stray cat spawns naturally, and unlike stray wolves, they despawn naturally as well.

They chase after and attack rabbits, baby turtles, and chickens at a distance of up to 15 blocks on the grid. Although stray cats spawn in villages, they usually explore across several biomes instead of remaining in one place. This is a reason why there's a good chance of finding different breeds.

Tamed cats don’t remain at one place for long and will explore around unless players command them to sit. A tamed cat usually attempts to sit on chests, bed feet, or active furnaces.

Once sitting on top, it often assumes a sitting posture without a command from players. And like other mobs, cats usually enter boats close by, trapping themselves.

While cats are fascinating mobs, they are also the most desirable ones for every player. Breeding and taming them gives endless hours of fun to players who love to explore the world and different biomes in the game.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan