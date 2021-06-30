How to get emotes in Minecraft easily

In Minecraft, players can use emotes to make their characters do silly animations. Emotes are exclusive to the bedrock edition of Minecraft, and players can equip up to 6 emotes at a time. Players may notice that their character will receive a new emote when certain achievements are completed.

Some Minecraft emotes are simpler than others, and some will only be granted to players when specific achievements are completed. There are different rarities of emotes as well.

Some emotes are rare, and others can be uncommon and common. Emotes were not added to the game immediately. They were added later in the 1.15 update.

Emoting in Minecraft can be different for every platform of the game, Since each platform has its own specific navigation tool (keyboard & mouse, controllers, etc).

Players can get new emotes by completing challenges or achievements in Minecraft. Players will start with the "Wave", "Simple Clap", and "Over There" emotes by default.

Some of the other emotes that players can unlock by completing challenges include "The Hammer," "Diamonds To You!" and "The Pickaxe."

How to emote in Minecraft

Xbox

(Image via Microsoft)

To do an emote on Xbox, players need to press left on the D-pad or the B button. This will bring up an emote menu in which players can choose which emote they wish to do.

Playstation

(Image via gamespot)

Players can do emotes in Minecraft on PlayStation very similar to how it is done on Xbox. Players will perform this action by clicking left on the D-pad. This will open the emote menu on PlayStation, allowing players to choose an emote to perform.

Nintendo Switch

(Image via Nintendo)

Players will need to press the left button / left on the D-pad to emote on Nintendo Switch. This is very similar to the previous two platforms because they are all operated using controllers.

Pressing left on the D-pad will open an emote menu, and players will be able to choose an emote from this menu.

PC

(Image via Business Insider)

Players who use a keyboard and mouse on PC will need to press the B button to perform an animation. This will open the emote menu, and players can choose an emote from here.

Other Devices

(Image via blogs.windows)

There may be an emote button at the top of the screen for devices that support the pocket edition version of Minecraft. Players can click this button and select an emote.

