How to get enchanted golden apple in Minecraft 1.19

To survive in Minecraft, players have to consume food on a regular basis. When the hunger level falls below six (three drumsticks), the player loses the ability to sprint, and if it falls to zero, the player starts to lose health points.

There are many different food options, and one of the hardest to acquire is the enchanted golden apple. Because of how rare enchanted golden apples are, they have become more of a collectable than a food item.

Enchanted golden apples in Minecraft 1.19

An enchanted golden apple (Image via Mojang)

God apples or notch apples are two other names for the enchanted golden apples that are often used by the Minecraft community.

Most users are unaware that before the 1.19 update, this rare food item could be crafted on the crafting table. However, crafting it was very expensive as doing so required eight blocks of gold.

How to get them

Many Minecraft players think of it as an achievement to obtain an enchanted golden apple. Now that they have become uncraftable, the only way to acquire these shiny apples is to explore naturally generated structures with loot chests.

Here's a list of all the different structures in Minecraft that can have an enchanted golden apple and where players can find these structures:

Ruined portal: This generates in both the Overworld and the Nether in all biomes.

Woodland mansion: This massive structure can only be seen in the dark forest biome of the Overworld.

Bastion remnants: This structure can be found only in the Nether world. Every biome, except the basalt delta, can have bastions.

Mineshafts: This is an underground structure of the Overworld, usually found in and around caves. Ocean biomes rarely have mineshafts.

Ancient city: This is another underground Overworld structure. However, it generates in lower Y levels compared to mineshafts. This is the only place where the player may find not one but two golden apples.

Dungeon: Dungeons are generated in the Overworld only, and they always have a mob spawner. Players may find multiple loot chests inside a dungeon.

Desert temples: This rare structure can be seen only in desert biomes in the Overworld. It has four chests that potentially have an enchanted golden apple. Players need to be careful while exploring this structure, as every desert temple has TNT traps.

Exploring an ancient city is the best chance of finding an enchanted golden apple in Minecraft. This is because the chances of an enchanted golden apple being found are the highest (8.4%) among all Minecraft structures.

Uses of enchanted golden apples in Minecraft

The enchanted golden apple may not seem that special when consumed, as it only restores four hunger points (two drumsticks).

However, players also gain special status effects when they eat one. Here are all the different status effects applied to the player by an enchanted golden apple:

Absorption IV: Provides sixteen extra health points that appear as eight golden hearts above the player's hotbar.

Regeneration (level II in Java Edition and level V in Bedrock Edition): Restores the player's health (Upto eight hearts in Java and fifty hearts in Bedrock Edition of Minecraft).

Fire Resistance I: Makes the player immune to fire.

Resistance I: Reduces the damage sustained by the player by 20%).

An enchanted golden apple can increase the chances of the player taming a horse, and when on the ground, it can attract piglins as well. Another use of enchanted golden apples is crafting a banner that has the former Mojang Studios' design.

