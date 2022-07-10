5 best seeds for golden apples in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is a survival game at its core. This means that players will be facing threats very consistently from the game’s hostile mobs. One of the best ways to stay safe is through consumption of golden apples, which will regenerate health, as well as give extra damage resistance.

For players who want to get quick access to some golden apples to ensure that any threat they face while completing the game is mostly mitigated, there are some incredible seeds below that they can use.

These seeds are for the Java version of Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update.

5 amazing seeds for quick access to golden apples in Minecraft 1.19

1) Frozen ocean and ice spikes

The mostly buried igloo (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -7209229817146536065

Basement Igloo: 536, -456

Village: 832, -432

Village: 624, 320

Village: 656, 544

Village: -528, 208

Village: -1088, -144

Village: -1088, -960

This seed spawns players in a snowy plains biome on the coast of a frozen ocean. There is a decently large ice spikes biome to the west, with a large expanse of both taiga and forest to the east — across the frozen and deep frozen ocean.

Another important feature across this frozen channel is an igloo with a basement — from which players can get a golden apple. There are villages to the south, east, west, and north, both on the spawn side of the ocean, as well as the other side of the ocean.

2) Golden apple and mushroom biome

The golden apple found in the seed's desert temple (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 1814105849002554816

Desert Temple: -840, -2024

Village: -352, -880

Village: -752, -1072

Village: -992, -1264

Village: -496, -1584

Village: -384, -1888

Village: -848, -1968

Pillager Outpost: -432, -2272

This seed spawns players in a savannah biome that borders a pretty large ocean, and is next to a small swamp. To the west and northwest, there are two halves of a desert, separated by a small stretch of savannah.

There is also a massive mushroom island across a small stretch of ocean to the south, which players can easily use as a good location for a main base to stay away from hostile mobs.

A desert temple in the northwest contains a golden apple in one of the loot chests. There are also numerous villages throughout the spawn savannah and nearby desert biomes, meaning that players should be able to jumpstart their game progression quite quickly and easily.

3) Igloos near spawn

One of the basement igloos found in the seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 8592930072082077541

Basement Igloo: -200, -296

Basement Igloo: -472, 168

Ancient City: -264, 40

Village: 928, 304

Village: -816, 80

Village: -832, -320

A plethora of structures are quickly accessible from spawn. There are two villages to the west, one directly west, and one in a slight northwest direction. There is also a village almost directly east.

There is an ancient city almost directly underneath spawn, with a basement igloo almost directly north, and another one west of spawn. This means that players can get some quick golden apples after traveling only a few hundred blocks.

4) Double temples, triple apples

The mostly buried desert temple (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 2743148320029645557

Desert Temple: -872, -376

Desert Temple: -1448, -344

Ancient City: 824, 616

Ancient City: 1256, 632

Ancient City: -1432, -968

Village: 0, 368

Village: -224, -480

Village: 800, -720

Village: 32, -768

Village: 1280, 880

Village: -1408, 48

Basement Igloo: 872, 1640

This seed spawns players on the border of a forest, and a combination of a desert and badlands. Further east, players can find a mixture of jungle, dark oak, and mountains, with a savannah even further east. There is even a basement igloo to the south near a mountain that players can get a single gold apple from.

The large combination desert badlands that the players spawns immediately to the east of, contains two desert temples. The one closer to spawn contains a single golden apple. The one farther away from spawn has generated mostly underneath a sandy hill, but contains two golden apples within it. There are also several villages near spawns for players to loot, making this a good seed all around.

5) Six igloo tundra

The large ice spikes biome surrounded by basement igloos, which contain golden apples (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 5983112191636266000

Basement Igloo: -984, 1272

Basement Igloo: -1752, 1080

Basement Igloo: -1256, 1640

Basement Igloo: -1880, 1768

Basement Igloo: -2184, 1272

Basement Igloo: -2296, 264

Village: -512, 576

Village: -1024, 208

Village: -1376, 304

Village: -1856, 656

Village: -912, 1136

Village: -1360, 1440

Village: -1056, 1680

Village: -1856, 1456

This seed spawns players in a forest, with a small taiga to the south and old growth forests to the north, and a dark oak forest to the west. The real draw of this seed, however, is the massive tundra to the southwest, made up of snowy plains, ice spikes biomes, taigas, snowy taigas, and gravelly hills.

This tundra biome is centered by a truly massive ice spikes biome, which is ringed by snowy plains. These snowy plains and the nearby tundra contain a total of six igloos with basements, meaning players can get six golden apples in the first few minutes of the game. There also a plethora of villages nearby that players can get ample loot from in these initial minutes as well.

