5 best seeds for golden apples in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is a survival game at its core. This means that players will be facing threats very consistently from the game’s hostile mobs. One of the best ways to stay safe is through consumption of golden apples, which will regenerate health, as well as give extra damage resistance.
For players who want to get quick access to some golden apples to ensure that any threat they face while completing the game is mostly mitigated, there are some incredible seeds below that they can use.
These seeds are for the Java version of Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update.
5 amazing seeds for quick access to golden apples in Minecraft 1.19
1) Frozen ocean and ice spikes
The seed is: -7209229817146536065
- Basement Igloo: 536, -456
- Village: 832, -432
- Village: 624, 320
- Village: 656, 544
- Village: -528, 208
- Village: -1088, -144
- Village: -1088, -960
This seed spawns players in a snowy plains biome on the coast of a frozen ocean. There is a decently large ice spikes biome to the west, with a large expanse of both taiga and forest to the east — across the frozen and deep frozen ocean.
Another important feature across this frozen channel is an igloo with a basement — from which players can get a golden apple. There are villages to the south, east, west, and north, both on the spawn side of the ocean, as well as the other side of the ocean.
2) Golden apple and mushroom biome
The seed is: 1814105849002554816
- Desert Temple: -840, -2024
- Village: -352, -880
- Village: -752, -1072
- Village: -992, -1264
- Village: -496, -1584
- Village: -384, -1888
- Village: -848, -1968
- Pillager Outpost: -432, -2272
This seed spawns players in a savannah biome that borders a pretty large ocean, and is next to a small swamp. To the west and northwest, there are two halves of a desert, separated by a small stretch of savannah.
There is also a massive mushroom island across a small stretch of ocean to the south, which players can easily use as a good location for a main base to stay away from hostile mobs.
A desert temple in the northwest contains a golden apple in one of the loot chests. There are also numerous villages throughout the spawn savannah and nearby desert biomes, meaning that players should be able to jumpstart their game progression quite quickly and easily.
3) Igloos near spawn
The seed is: 8592930072082077541
- Basement Igloo: -200, -296
- Basement Igloo: -472, 168
- Ancient City: -264, 40
- Village: 928, 304
- Village: -816, 80
- Village: -832, -320
A plethora of structures are quickly accessible from spawn. There are two villages to the west, one directly west, and one in a slight northwest direction. There is also a village almost directly east.
There is an ancient city almost directly underneath spawn, with a basement igloo almost directly north, and another one west of spawn. This means that players can get some quick golden apples after traveling only a few hundred blocks.
4) Double temples, triple apples
The seed is: 2743148320029645557
- Desert Temple: -872, -376
- Desert Temple: -1448, -344
- Ancient City: 824, 616
- Ancient City: 1256, 632
- Ancient City: -1432, -968
- Village: 0, 368
- Village: -224, -480
- Village: 800, -720
- Village: 32, -768
- Village: 1280, 880
- Village: -1408, 48
- Basement Igloo: 872, 1640
This seed spawns players on the border of a forest, and a combination of a desert and badlands. Further east, players can find a mixture of jungle, dark oak, and mountains, with a savannah even further east. There is even a basement igloo to the south near a mountain that players can get a single gold apple from.
The large combination desert badlands that the players spawns immediately to the east of, contains two desert temples. The one closer to spawn contains a single golden apple. The one farther away from spawn has generated mostly underneath a sandy hill, but contains two golden apples within it. There are also several villages near spawns for players to loot, making this a good seed all around.
5) Six igloo tundra
The seed is: 5983112191636266000
- Basement Igloo: -984, 1272
- Basement Igloo: -1752, 1080
- Basement Igloo: -1256, 1640
- Basement Igloo: -1880, 1768
- Basement Igloo: -2184, 1272
- Basement Igloo: -2296, 264
- Village: -512, 576
- Village: -1024, 208
- Village: -1376, 304
- Village: -1856, 656
- Village: -912, 1136
- Village: -1360, 1440
- Village: -1056, 1680
- Village: -1856, 1456
This seed spawns players in a forest, with a small taiga to the south and old growth forests to the north, and a dark oak forest to the west. The real draw of this seed, however, is the massive tundra to the southwest, made up of snowy plains, ice spikes biomes, taigas, snowy taigas, and gravelly hills.
This tundra biome is centered by a truly massive ice spikes biome, which is ringed by snowy plains. These snowy plains and the nearby tundra contain a total of six igloos with basements, meaning players can get six golden apples in the first few minutes of the game. There also a plethora of villages nearby that players can get ample loot from in these initial minutes as well.