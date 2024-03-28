How to get all enchantments for mace in Minecraft

In one of the most exciting changes from Minecraft's most recent snapshot, 24w13a, the mace has been updated to be enchantable in the game. This means that the weapon finally has access to some of the title's best enchantments, like Mending and Unbreaking, but also three totally new ones with powerful effects.

The effects of every enchantment that can go on a mace, along with which enchanting methods are used to get them, can be found below.

How to get all of the different Minecraft mace enchantments

1) Enchanted Book Enchantments

Two of the new mace enchantments are applicable via enchanted book (Image via Mojang)

All of the previously existing Minecraft enchantments that have been made compatible with the mace are available via enchanted book. The full list of these enchantments is as follows:

Enchantment Effect Max Level Density Damage dealt per block fallen increased by 1 per level V Breach Target's armor is 15% less effective per level IV Mending Converts a gained experience point into two durability points repaired on an item I Unbreaking Weapon will last level + 1 times longer III Smite 1.25 extra hearts of damage per level against undead V Bane of Arthropods 1.25 extra hearts of damage per level against arthropods V Fire Aspect Sets targets on fire upon contact II Curse of Vanishing Dying with the item causes it to vanish I

Density and Breach are two new enchantments, added specifically to give the mace exclusive enchantments.

Density is a common enchantment that makes the mace much deadlier. At max level, it doubles falling damage applied from 1.5 hearts per block to four. Breach is a rare enchantment that reduces a target's armor by up to 75%, making even short falls much deadlier.

Additionally, Mending is unavailable from the enchanting table and must be obtained via trading or fishing. You should keep in mind that both of these methods can be time-consuming, so the sooner a mending book is obtained, the better.

2) Enchanting Table Enchantments

The two mace enchantments available via book are also available via enchanting table (Image via Mojang)

All of the previously mentioned enchantments, other than Curse of Vanishing and Mending, are also available for maces via the enchanting table. Getting the highest levels of these enchantments will require a level 30 Minecraft enchanting setup. Cycling enchantments to find the mace-specific ones might also require some blank books and a grindstone.

3) Omninous Vault Exclusive Enchantment

Players will need to get bad omen to add wind burst to their mace (Image via Mojang)

There is one enchantment for the new mace that cannot be obtained by either the enchanting table or regular means of acquiring enchanted books, such as fishing or Minecraft villager trading. This enchantment is Wind Burst. It has three levels and will cause you to spring back up in the air after landing a falling strike, with higher levels equating to higher bounces.

The only way to obtain Wind Burst, surely up there with Minecraft's best weapon enchantments, is by looting ominous vaults. These are newly added variants of 1.21's upcoming vault block, which only appear when entering trial chambers while under the bad omen status effect. This effect is gained when killing a flag-bearing pillager leader.