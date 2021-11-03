How to get every enchantment in Minecraft

Minecraft is not only a vast nature-filled open-world game, it also deals with various types of magic and enchants. The game has an extensive magic system where players can enchant their tools, brew unique potions, and travel to mysterious realms.

One of the most important aspects of Minecraft is enchanting various tools and armor. There are many types of enchantments each having their specialities. But attaining all of them can be a lengthy job. However, if the players know where to look, they will find them sooner.

Ways to get every Minecraft enchantment

There are a total of 38 enchantments in Minecraft, and there are different ways to acquire them all.

Enchanting Table

Probably the most common way to enchant tools or armor is by using an Enchanting Table. Through this table, players can trade their XP for getting different levels of enchantments.

The level of enchantment depends on how many bookshelves are around the enchanting table. The main downside is that the players won't be able to get any specific ones, as it is completely random.

Players can get all enchantments except treasure ones like Frost Walker, Curse of Binding, Curse of Vanishing, Soul Speed, and Mending.

Getting Enchanted books from a Librarian

One of the best ways to get all the enchantments (except Soul Speed) in Minecraft, is through a Librarian. Librarian is a Villager who works with a Lectern block and gives all sorts of Enchantments in the form of books. However, the level of enchantment can be random.

He can give almost any enchantment at any level, by trading with Emeralds and a book. Librarians can randomly provide any enchantment and will stick to trading that one until the player re-employs him.

Bartering with Piglins

Bartering is a trading process which can be done with Piglins in Minecraft. This mob can take gold items thrown by the players and in exchange, they can drop any item. This is one way to get the rare Soul Speed enchantment in the form of a book or in a boot.

There are other ways of finding different enchanted items including various chest loots scattered around the world. Players can also go fishing and have a chance of finding almost any enchanted item. Hostile mobs wielding an enchanted item also have a chance of dropping it.

