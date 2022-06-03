How to get over the fear of fighting the Warden in Minecraft

Undoubtedly Minecraft 1.19's most dangerous addition, the Warden is a mob with a staggering amount of health and incredibly high attack power.

On top of its immense power, the Warden is also incredibly creepy to witness. It can be summoned from sculk shrieker blocks in the eerie deep dark biome. Its eyeless face, coupled with the souls glowing within its chest, makes it a very horrific mob by Minecraft's standards.

It's only reasonable for players to be intimidated by the Warden, but with the right steps taken, players have no need to fear it.

Below, players can find a few tips to overcome the fear that the Warden can instill.

Ways to fight your fears of the Warden in Minecraft

1) Preparation is key

Netherite armor should protect players from the Warden's vicious attacks (Image via Mojang)

There's no doubt that the Warden is one of the most fearsome Minecraft mobs ever conceived. Unprotected players can be killed in as little as a single melee attack.

Furthermore, the Warden's ranged sonic boom attack can instantly hit players and bypass any blocks or mobs obstructing it.

To address this, players should craft the strongest armor they can and grab a shield as well. Netherite armor won't save a player from multiple Warden melee attacks, but it will prevent them from being instant-killed. Shields can also absorb damage from the sonic boom attack, allowing players to protect themselves from the instant damage it causes.

2) Bring plenty of light

Light blocks should keep players from losing their way in the deep dark (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft 1.19's deep dark biome is one of the darkest in the game, living true to its name. The only natural light sources in the subterranean biome are sculk catalysts and pools of lava.

In order to avoid getting caught in the dark and battling the Warden, players should bring as many light sources as they can muster. Torches and lanterns do the job fine, but The Wild Update also introduced a new light source block: Froglights.

These new blocks created by frogs now have the highest light level of any in-game block. Bringing these along will ensure Minecraft players won't be left alone in the dark.

3) Arm up with multiple weapons

Firework rockets can deal significant damage to the Warden (Image via Mojang)

Melee combat against the Warden isn't the only option on the table in Minecraft 1.19. Players should certainly keep a few powerful swords and axes on hand, but ranged combat can be even more effective. The use of bows and even firework rockets can keep the Warden on its back foot, especially when its sonic boom attack is on cooldown.

Furthermore, the Warden is an undead mob, meaning it's vulnerable to arrows and splash potions of healing. With the right strategy and ranged weapons, players should be able to hammer away at the Warden's massive health pool before it can close in for a melee battle.

When it comes to weapon quality, always aim for the highest. Netherite and diamond melee weapons are preferred, and bows/crossbows will want to use specialized ammo as much as possible.

Enchanting your weapons from top to bottom will also provide a significant advantage over the Warden, though Minecraft players will want to utilize enchantments that suit their playstyle best.

4) Don't get reckless

Players may want to take things as cautiously as possible against the Warden (Image via Mojang)

Sure, the Warden rising from the ground and attacking is a justifiable reason to lose your cool, but that will only work to the mob's advantage.

Minecraft players should keep a cool head in order to emerge victorious. Panicking leads to errors, and players who make mistakes against the Warden will pay for them dearly.

Keep moving and whittling down the mob's health, but don't go into the fight in a headstrong manner. Doing so can lead to a swift death and a long walk back into the deep dark to collect your valuables.

This is precisely why ranged combat is so vital against the Warden. It buys space and time, which Minecraft players rushing into the fight headlong don't have.

Always have a plan in place for what you'll do if the Warden is summoned, and stick to it as best as you can. In many instances, if players lose their composure, the Warden has already won the fight.

With these tips in mind, Minecraft players should hopefully be able to overcome any fears they may be having about the Warden.

Mojang clearly developed this creature to be scary, so it's only understandable for players to have a fearful reaction to it in some circumstances. However, it's important to remember that this mob can be killed just like any other, no matter how powerful and imposing it might seem.

