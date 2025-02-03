How to get free Lucky Block Head cosmetic in Minecraft Bedrock

Players can now get their hands on a free Lucky Block Head cosmetic in Minecraft Bedrock as part of an ongoing promotion. Publisher 57Digital announced this freebie as a unique way to promote its upcoming lucky block evolved add-on — rewarding players with the character creator item that resembles the signature multicolor block.

Skins are one of the most popular customization options in Bedrock edition, so it comes as no surprise that players are always on the hunt for the next freebie. That said, here's how you can get your hands on the free Lucky Block Head cosmetic in Minecraft Bedrock and enjoy this unique design.

How to get the free Lucky Block Head character creator item in Minecraft Bedrock

You can easily get the free Lucky Block Head character creator item in Minecraft Bedrock as part of publisher 57Digital's promotional venture in announcing its new DLC. Lucky Block is a popular Minecraft mod that adds a unique block, which randomly chooses one of over 100 possible outcomes.

Here's how you can get your hands on the free Lucky Block Head character item:

Head to Bedrock Explorer and search for the Lucky Block Head item by going to 57Digital's profile. Alternatively, you can also click on this link to directly get to the page. Once the page opens, click on the green button titled "Wear this persona item!" This will load a deep link that opens on Minecraft Bedrock Once the Lucky Block Head page is displayed, click on the Equip button on the bottom right to add it to your account. Additionally, please ensure that you are signed in with your Microsoft account to save the cosmetic to your ID. You can now choose to show off the Lucky Block Head or choose something else by visiting the Dressing Room.

The Lucky Block Head adds the signature head based on the popular block from the Minecraft mod. It features the iconic question mark and is accompanied by changing colors on the block, as seen in the add-on. 57Digital is a major publisher known for a wide array of add-ons and cosmetics, and this giveaway celebrates an upcoming Luck Block add-on in the Marketplace.

Developer 57Digital has not given any date regarding the duration of this giveaway. However, players who wish to get their hands on this unique block-shaped character creator item can follow the steps above and claim it before the offer ends.

