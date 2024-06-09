How to get free Tetris headwear in Minecraft Bedrock

There are a few things that Minecraft and the popular arcade game Tetris share in common; both require you to place blocks and are among the most popular games ever. That said, if you are a fan of Tetris and Minecraft, then there’s some great news for you. You can claim a free Tetris headwear in the character creator menu of Minecraft Bedrock edition.

If you have this edition, you can get the Tetris headgear in a few simple steps without having to pay anything. In this article, we explain how to claim this item and stand out from the crowd.

Steps to get the Tetris headwear in Minecraft Bedrock

Getting the Tetris headwear in the game is quite easy. All you need to do is launch the game and then click on the customize option where you can equip various clothing items. This is where you should find the free Tetris headwear.

Open the headwear section that shows all the various items. Most of these will be paid items. But under the free items, you will be able to find the Tetris headwear. Click on it, acquire it, and then equip it. That’s all you need to do to get this item in Minecraft.

These are the steps to obtain the headwear:

Open Minecraft.

Go to the Dressing Room.

Click on Edit Character.

Click on Style.

Open Headwear.

Select the free Tetris item.

The appearance of the headwear closely resembles one of the formations present in the original game. The headwear is in the shape of a triangle made up of four blocks. When equipped, it looks like a witch’s hat.

This is not the first time Mojang Studios has collaborated with another company to bring something to its playerbase. Recently, to celebrate its 15th anniversary, the developer collaborated with TikTok and Twitch to release exclusive in-game items such as the glitch mask, and the Twitch and TikTok capes that players could claim.

But perhaps the most important and anticipated item during the entire event was the anniversary cape, unofficially called the ‘creeper cape,’ as it had the texture and face of the creeper mob.

Players are excited that the Tricky Trials update is finally going to be released on June 13, 2024. It is expected to bring a ton of new items and interesting mobs, such as the breeze and the bogged.

