How to get Heartstealer in Minecraft Dungeons

A mighty and unique melee weapon, Heartstealer was gifted by Minecraft Dungeons' Arch-Illager to their most capable generals during the conquest of the Squid Coast.

This sword is a variant of the standard claymore sword with a power total of 11.4. It has a speed of 1 and an area range stat of 6.5. One of Heartstealer's biggest draws in Minecraft dungeons is its stopping power and Leeching enchantment. It restores a hero's health when a mob is vanquished. In the right build, Heartstealer can savage enemy hordes while keeping the user upright and covered in health.

Obtaining Heartstealer in Minecraft Dungeons

Heartstealer equipped to a player build, utilizing Weakening and Critical Hit enchantments to synergize (Image via Mojang)

When seeking out Heartstealer in Minecraft Dungeons, players will want to select the right stage for the job. On the mission map, selecting a level will display potential rewards that can be dropped. Select the one that has a claymore listed.

While this means a standard claymore can drop (or one of its variants), Heartstealer can potentially drop. Since Minecraft Dungeons' loot system relies on a random number generator, there's no guarantee that Heartstealer will appear at a specific time.

Overall, the following levels could potentially drop Heartstealer:

Obsidian Pinnacle

??? (Cow/Mooshroom level)

Gale Sanctum (DLC)

For optimal speed when trying to obtain the powerful claymore, opt to equip the best movement speed-enhancing gear and run to the end of the level. Ignore the mobs and get to the boss quickly. Heartstealer may drop after defeating the boss if the RNG permits. However, it is also likely that another piece of gear will drop. This means players will have to repeat levels until the desired sword drops.

Heartstealer can also be purchased from the Luxury, Mystery, and Piglin merchants if they have been unlocked for the hero's camp in Minecraft Dungeons. Their inventories vary but check in with them every time you return to camp. This might eventually convince the RNG to make Heartstealer available.

Lastly, the blade can be dropped from two mobs found within Ancient Hunts: First Enchanters and Unbreakable Ones. They are enhanced versions of enchanters and redstone golems. They are powered by enchantments and surrounded by a detachment of mobs to protect them. When defeated, they can drop gilded quality gear, including Heartstealer.

Minecraft Dungeons can be a game of luck at times, but persistent heroes will soon wield the beast of a sword to destroy waves of foes in melee combat.

