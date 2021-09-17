How to get latex in Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft Education Edition is another version of Minecraft that focuses more on teaching and learning than gameplay. It offers lots of options for learning that the standard game does not do.

There are in-game mechanics, like the creation of NPCs, that regular Minecraft does not have. There are also items in the Education Edition that don't exist elsewhere, like latex.

Given that Minecraft Education Edition focuses on chemistry (among other subjects), it makes sense that latex is something that players can make using chemistry. Here's how to do it.

How to make latex in Minecraft Education Edition

To craft latex, gamers will need eight hydrogen and five carbon. They can then open up the compound creator, which is very similar to a crafting table. Users can add the appropriate amounts of those items into the crafting grid, which is fittingly in the shape of a beaker.

Latex will then appear on the right side of the creator, and players can select and remove it and put it in their inventory. There currently aren't many uses for latex. However, there is a pretty rare item that cannot be crafted without it.

Six latex compounds, a lead, helium, and a dye (of any color, it will just change to the color of the balloon) will craft a balloon, which is difficult to come by.

Balloons are challenging to craft and require six latex and other items (Image via Minecraft)

It should be noted that this, among other Education Edition-specific items, cannot be acquired in Minecraft without the use of mods or other features. It is a chemical compound that players can create solely by using the compound creator, exclusive to this version.

The compound creator became available in the Chemistry Update for Minecraft Education Edition and was later added to Minecraft Pocket Edition, Windows 10, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch (but only through enabling the Education Edition chemistry features in the world).

